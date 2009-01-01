Home | News | General | Coronavirus: Joy as Germany pledges N2.2bn to combat COVID-19 in Nigeria

- Efforts are ongoing to stop the spread of the deadly coronavirus in Nigeria as the world battles with the pandemic

- Germany has joined in the fight against coronavirus by pledging the sum of €5.5m (N2.2bn)

- The money is being donated through the Nigeria Humanitarian Fund and will be used to deliver life-saving aid

Germany has joined others donating money for Nigerian's fight against the global pandemic called coronavirus as the battle against the virus continues.

The European country pledged a donation of €5.5m (N2.2bn) through the Nigeria Humanitarian Fund to combat the deadly virus.

This is coming at a time several Nigerian entrepreneurs and philanthropists are donating billions of naira to help battle the pandemic.

The information was revealed on Thursday, April 2, in a tweet by the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Nigeria (OCHA) via their official Twitter handle @OCHANigeria.

COVID-19: Nigerian elites trapped, forced to use poorly funded hospitals - Report

From the tweet, it was stated by the mission that the pledged fund will be used to provide clean water, food, and shelter to vulnerable people amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that an eight-year-old girl has written a letter to President Muhammadu Buhari after donating N2,350 - all the money she has in her piggy bank - for Nigeria's fight against coronavirus.

The disclosure was made on Wednesday, April 1, by the president's personal assistant on new media, Bashir Ahmad.

Similarly, Nigerian entrepreneur and philanthropist Sir Kesington Adebutu donated the sum of N300 million to the Lagos state government for the fight against coronavirus in the state.

The businessman described the donation as his own way of helping the state in bringing succour to those who are down with the disease.

President Buhari's 43 ministers donate 50% of March salary to fight coronavirus

A letter written to the state government read: “On behalf of myself, my entire family and organisation, we commend the dynamic efforts of Your Excellency in bringing succour to the sufferers of COVID-19 in the state."

In a related development, Abdul Samad Rabiu, founder of BUA Group, announced a donation of N1bn cash through the BUA Foundation to fight coronavirus in Nigeria. The industrialist has also placed an order for an additional donation of equipment and medical supplies.

Legit.ng gathers that the medical supplies include testing kits and medical protective gear, which will be donated to nine states in the country.

According to Rabiu, the medical supplies will arrive Nigeria soon and will be sent to Lagos, Kano, Adamawa, Edo, Kwara, Rivers, Abia, Akwa-Ibom and Sokoto.

[embedded content]

