COVID-19: Medical professionals commend Akwa Ibom for investment in healthcare

- Akwa Ibom recorded five new cases of coronavirus in the state on Wednesday, April 1

- Those affected as announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control are medical workers

- A group in the United States of America have hailed the Akwa Ibom state government for acquiring its own testing kits

The Akwa Ibom state government has been commended for taking the bold and courageous step to have their citizens tested for the Coronavirus disease by acquiring test kits.

The commendation was made by a group based in the United States of America under the aegis of Coalition of Healthcare Professionals.

Akwa Ibom five new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, April 1 as announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

Governor Emmanuel was commended for his investment in healthcare in Akwa Ibom state

The U.S based group in a statement signed by one Dr Grace Anderson, praised Governor Udom Emmanuel for displaying rare courage, transparency and commitment to battling the deadly pandemic.

The group further commended the governor, for taking the pace, especially with the test kits the state has acquired, the world-class facility at Ibom Specialist hospital complete with modern beds and theatres, the 13 ventilators and the courage he has displayed in carrying out the test on its citizens.

“We urge other state governors to take the lead from Governor Emmanuel and allow their citizens to be tested. Being tested positive is not a death sentence.

“Akwa Ibom state government was able to achieve this because they were prepared for any case that may be positive and this is highly commendable.

“We have been reliably informed that the five positive patients who themselves are medical professionals are currently showing mild symptoms of the disease as a result of the proactive steps taken by the state governor,” the group said.

The health professionals urged Akwa Ibom people to abide by basic instructions from the government to stay safe from the pandemic.

Recall that Governor Emmanuel on Wednesday, April 1, inspected 13 ventilators at the emergency unit of the Ibom Multi-Specialty hospital.

The governor who was guided around the facility by the Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Professor Emmanuel Ekanem, inspected the Intensive Care Unit, emergency theatre, ventilators for adults and babies as well as other state of the art equipment.

Governor Udom Emmanuel had earlier directed that the taskforce for containment of the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in Akwa Ibom state be trained and equipped to undertake its critical tasks.

The governor gave the directive when he met with executives of the Conglomeration of Health Workers Against COVID-19 at Government House, Uyo, on Sunday, March 29.

