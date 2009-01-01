Home | News | General | COVID-19: Instagram comedian Sydney Talker who showed symptoms announces test result, says he's negative (photo)

Instagram comedian Sydney Talker has announced that his coronavirus test came out negative.

The comedian took to his social media page to inform his colleagues, fans, and followers who were concerned about him when he announced that he was showing symptoms of the virus.

A few days ago, Legit.ng reported that the funnyman criticised the healthcare system about how they handled his cry for help.

According to him, when he reported his case to the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), he was told that since he did not have a recent international travel history or contact with a confirmed COVID-19 patient then he wouldn’t be attended to.

This prompted Sydney to share a video of him to let the world know that he was not joking about the report he made.

Despite stating that his case was not a joke, some people said he was chasing clout, others noted that it was one of his comedy skits.

However, Sydney Talker has come out to give a report of the test carried out on him. According to him, his test result came back negative.

He shared a photo of the result from the Lagos University Teaching Hospital. The funnyman went ahead to thank everyone who has supported and prayed for his since the announcement of his ordeal.

Clearing all doubts that his experience was a joke or a comedy skit, Sydney said that he would never make a joke at the expense of his life.

In a related event, Legit.ng earlier reported that a journalist claims NCDC did not test her despite attending to Davido and 31 others. Nigerian Journalist Sandra Ezekwesili called out NCDC for testing Davido and 31 others even though they showed no symptoms. The journalist who attended AMVCA claimed she was not tested despite the fact that she may have been exposed to coronavirus. Ezekwesili asked the health agency if the protocol for getting tested changed.

