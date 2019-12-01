Home | News | General | COVID-19: 6,075 cases, 214 deaths recorded in Africa – WHO
COVID-19: 6,075 cases, 214 deaths recorded in Africa – WHO



The World Health Organisation (WHO), Regional Office for Africa in Brazzaville, Congo, said on Thursday there are now 6,075 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Africa with 214 deaths.

The United Nations health agency gave the update in its regional official twitter account @WHOAFRO in the Congolese capital.

It said: “They are 6,075 cases on the African continent, with 214 deaths and 478 recoveries reported.

“In the past seven days, four new countries in the Region have confirmed cases of COVID-19, including Botswana, Burundi, Guinea Bissau, and Sierra Leone.”

The agency said South Africa currently leads the rest of the continent with 1,380 cases and five deaths, Algeria 847 cases with 58 deaths and Burkina Faso has 261 confirmed cases with 14 deaths.

“Nigeria has 174 confirmed cases, nine have been discharged with two deaths,’’ it added. (NAN)

Vanguard

