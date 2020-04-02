BREAKING NEWS: Confirmed Coronavirus cases in Nigeria rise to 184
- 24 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported ten new cases of coronavirus in the country, taking the total number of infections to 184.
According to NCDC, “Ten new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; seven in Lagos and three in the FCT.
“As at 08:00 pm 2nd April there are 184 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Twenty have been discharged with two deaths”
Ten new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 7 in Lagos and 3 in the FCT.— NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 2, 2020
As at 08:00 pm 2nd April there are 184 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Twenty have been discharged with two deaths pic.twitter.com/XWSSLVi7Zq
(AS IT STANDS - 2/4/2020)— NigerianEye (@Nigerianey) April 2, 2020
Lagos- 98
FCT- 38
Osun- 14
Oyo- 8
Akwa Ibom- 5
Ogun- 4
Edo- 4
Kaduna- 4
Bauchi- 3
Enugu- 2
Ekiti- 2
Rivers-1
Benue- 1
184 confirmed cases
20 discharged
2 deaths#Coronavirus #COVIDー19 pic.twitter.com/p8V81BysFq
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles