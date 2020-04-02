BREAKING NEWS: Confirmed Coronavirus cases in Nigeria rise to 184

According to NCDC, “Ten new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; seven in Lagos and three in the FCT.

“As at 08:00 pm 2nd April there are 184 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Twenty have been discharged with two deaths”

Ten new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 7 in Lagos and 3 in the FCT. As at 08:00 pm 2nd April there are 184 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Twenty have been discharged with two deaths pic.twitter.com/XWSSLVi7Zq

(AS IT STANDS - 2/4/2020) Lagos- 98

FCT- 38

Osun- 14

Oyo- 8

Akwa Ibom- 5

Ogun- 4

Edo- 4

Kaduna- 4

Bauchi- 3

Enugu- 2

Ekiti- 2

Rivers-1

Benue- 1 184 confirmed cases

20 discharged

2 deaths#Coronavirus #COVIDー19 pic.twitter.com/p8V81BysFq

