BREAKING NEWS: Confirmed Coronavirus cases in Nigeria rise to 184



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 24 minutes ago
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported ten new cases of coronavirus in the country, taking the total number of infections to 184.

According to NCDC, “Ten new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; seven in Lagos and three in the FCT.

“As at 08:00 pm 2nd April there are 184 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Twenty have been discharged with two deaths”

Ten new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 7 in Lagos and 3 in the FCT.

As at 08:00 pm 2nd April there are 184 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Twenty have been discharged with two deaths pic.twitter.com/XWSSLVi7Zq

— NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 2, 2020
(AS IT STANDS - 2/4/2020)

Lagos- 98
FCT- 38
Osun- 14
Oyo- 8
Akwa Ibom- 5
Ogun- 4
Edo- 4
Kaduna- 4
Bauchi- 3
Enugu- 2
Ekiti- 2
Rivers-1
Benue- 1

184 confirmed cases
20 discharged
2 deaths#Coronavirus #COVIDー19 pic.twitter.com/p8V81BysFq

— NigerianEye (@Nigerianey) April 2, 2020

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development.

