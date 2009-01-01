Home | News | General | VIDEOS: Nigerians blast The Lagos State COVID-19 Emergency Food Reponse for poor treatment
Animals reclaim cities across the world, as millions stay indoors in coronavirus lockdown
BREAKING: Lagos discharges 11 coronavirus patients

VIDEOS: Nigerians blast The Lagos State COVID-19 Emergency Food Reponse for poor treatment



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 3 hours 14 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Nigerians have reacted angrily to the quality and quantity of food provided by the Lagos State government in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the videos below, Lagosians rained curses on the state government for the poor relief food stuffs provided for them.

WATCH VIDEOS BELOW...

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 172