BREAKING: Lagos discharges 11 coronavirus patients
- 4 hours 18 minutes ago
I am happy to break to you, my good people of Lagos, the news of the release today of 11 more patients from our facility in Yaba.— Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) April 2, 2020
They have fully recovered and have tested negative to #COVID19 and have been allowed to return home to their families.
Let me reiterate that this is not the time to relax, but to maintain our vigilance because of the community infection that we are beginning to see.— Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) April 2, 2020
I assure you that at the end, we will hoist a flag of victory - with your cooperation and by the grace of the Almighty.#COVID19
