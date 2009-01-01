COVID-19: Akwa Ibom Govt faults NCDC reports, demands immediate reconfirmation test on five reported cases





The Akwa Ibom State Government on Thursday, demanded for a reconfirmation test on the five reported positive test cases of COVID-19 in the state.





The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC had on Wednesday evening announced that there were 23 new confirmed cases of corona virus patients in Nigeria and five of the 23 reported cases are from Akwa Ibom State.





Irked by the NCDC reports, the Akwa Ibom State Commissioner of Health, Dr. Dominic Ukpong, told newsmen in Government House Uyo shortly after a meeting with the State Incident Management Committee observed that there were irregularities in the testing and reporting procedure.





He said Akwa Ibom State Government only heard about the test results in the news, adding that neither Governor Udom Emmanuel nor the Director General, NCDC was aware of the reported result announcement.

Ukpong said the five reported positive test cases have been contacted and they have shown no COVID-19 symptoms.





The statement reads in parts, “Sequel to the news report about the positive testing of 5 hitherto suspected cases of COVID -19 in Akwa Ibom state, we wish to state as follows, that;





“We observed a disturbing breach in the test and reporting procedure. Every result released in the country has some procedures. But this one did not follow the established process





” The Lab supposed to send the results to the governor first, not to the NCDC, Akwa Ibom State Government only heard about the test results in the news.





“The Director General of National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) was not aware of the reported result announcement, therefore we have to do the test again.





“All 5 reported positive test cases have been contacted and they have showed no COVID-19 symptoms.





“While the tests were being processed in NCDC approved test facilities, all suspected cases were held in isolation.





” Several sample batches have been previously sent for testing from Akwa Ibom State and they all returned negative results.





“Owing to the irregularities observed in the testing and reporting procedure, Health Care Professionals in Akwa Ibom State have called for an immediate reconfirmation test on the 5 reported cases.





” The results will be made public; following due process.





“Health Care Professionals in Akwa Ibom State have also appealed to the NCDC to ensure that all future tests are conducted following due process in order to maintain continued confidence in the process.





“Residents and citizens are enjoined to remain calm while observing all personal and respiratory hygiene guidelines earlier issued as well as adhere to the social distancing prescriptions.





“The Enforcement Committee of the Quarantine and Restriction of Movement Regulations 2020 have been mandated to see to the full operation of the provisions of the regulations.





“The Incident Management committee will continue to meet on a daily basis to review and analyze the situation while updates will be provided as and when due.”









Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com