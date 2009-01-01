BREAKING: Osun state records six fresh coronavirus cases

COVID-19: Akwa Ibom Govt faults NCDC reports, demands immediate reconfirmation test on five reported cases
Osun State Government on Thursday confirmed that six more Ivory Coast returnees tested positive for coronavirus.
This brings the total number of cases in the state to 20.
Osun State Commissioner for Health, Dr Rafiu Isamotu, told newsmen that all the 127 returnees had been tested and 18 of them had returned positive.
