Coronavirus: Buhari’s daughter returns from isolation, reunites with family (photo)

- One of the daughters of President Muhammadu Buhari has reunited with her family after she returned from isolation

- The lady, whose name was not disclosed, self-isolated immediately she returned from the UK in adherence with the directive given by the NCDC

One of President Muhammadu Buhari’s daughters who has been in isolation for 14 days after she returned to Nigeria from the UK has reunited with her family.

The lady, whose name was not disclosed, self-isolated immediately she landed in Nigeria in adherence to the directive given by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), to ascertain the health status of returning travellers on coronavirus (COVID-19).

But on Thursday evening April 2, the Frist Lady, Aisha Buhari, in a tweet disclosed that her daughter had reunited with her family.

In a photo shared on tweeter, Aisha Buhari was seen warmly embarrassing her daughter.

“It is a thing of joy & gratitude to Almighty God to reunite with my daughter after she had been in isolation for 14 days immediately she landed in Nigeria. While I’m wishing all those infected for a speedy recovery, I pray for the end of this pandemic,” Aisha tweeted.

In another report, former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, has shared a video of his son narrating his experience with the coronavirus infection.

His son, Mohammed Abubakar, who had tested positive for coronavirus has been receiving treatment for the disease.

Speaking on his state of health, Mohammed said he was feeling better and hopes to be discharged soon when his next test is taken and the results are favorable.

Still on health, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state who is also the incident commander of the #Covid19Lagos has announced the recovery and discharge of 11 more patients from the Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, after testing negative twice.

Nigerian Tribune reports that the patients comprised nine males and two females, making the number of those who have recovered to 18.

Legit.ng gathered that the governor said he was very happy to break the news to the good people of the state.

