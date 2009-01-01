Home | News | General | Create feeding centres, pay Nigerians N18,000 each - Chris Emejuru tells FG

- The federal government have been advised to pay Nigerians N18,000 each to cope with the lockdown

- The counsel was given by a former presidential candidate based in the United States of America, Chris Emejuru

- Emejuru said three major areas which include health, economy and the social welfare of the citizens are major concerns at the period

A former presidential candidate based in the United States of America, Chris Emejuru, has urged the federal government to work on a comprehensive palliative to ease the hardship of its recent lockdown. directives.

Emejuru specifically suggested that feeding centres across all the wards should be created in addition to payment of N18,000 minimum to poor Nigerians.

He made the suggestion in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja on Thursday, April 2.

Emejuru is canvasing for feeding centres and some money for the less privileged.

Emejuru said his foundation has developed a proposal capable of addressing some of the challenges Nigerians might experience during the total lockdown.

He said three major areas which include health, economy and the social welfare of the citizens are major concerns at the period.

“In the package is a proposal of N18,000 for the next several months to the poorest in Nigeria as well as the opportunity to start a business.

“Through collaborative efforts with NGOs, feeding centres should be created to address the food shortage problems.

“Hygiene and sanitation materials (toiletries) should also be distributed to the most vulnerable and every Nigerian citizen who needs it,” Emejuru stated.

He also urged the government to reduce the tax burden (in the short term) of those in the agricultural sector so that prices of goods will reduce and Nigerian citizens, especially those living below the poverty line can afford them.

Meanwhile, a leading non-governmental organization, Connected Development (CODE) has launched a nationwide citizens' online campaign to track cash donations made to the federal government to tackle the coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria.

The move was disclosed in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Monday, March 31 and signed by the founder of the organisation, Hamzat Lawal.

Lawal said CODE will hold the ministry of finance, ministry of health and the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to transparency standards.

In another development, a former lawmaker has called on the federal government to release inmates who have committed a petty offence and serving at the Nigerian Correctional Centres across the country.

Danlami Kurfi, a former lawmaker who represented Dutsinma/Kurfi federal constituency at the 8th House of Representatives said those who have cases that can be referred to as "small offences" should be released due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

