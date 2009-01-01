Home | News | General | COVID-19: Why Nigerian Army, others should be commended - FCT residents

- Some residents of Abuja have commended personnel of the Nigerian Army for their contribution in the lock down

- These residents said the operatives granted clearance to only those rendering essential services to residents in need

- Also, an Army official said a directive was issued to soldiers on the street that under no circumstance should motorists be subjected to any form of torture

Residents in Abuja, Nigeria's capital city have commended soldiers of the Nigerian Army on their effort to ensure adherence to the lockdown directive issued by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Some of the residents also commended President Muhammdu Buhari for imposing a 14-day lockdown in Abuja, Lagos and Ogun states following the outbreak of the Coronavirus in some major cities in the country.

A quick check around various districts of the FCT should that the level of compliance was over 95% with officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army and other security agencies seen at strategic places in Abuja.

The operatives who granted clearance to only those rendering essential services to residents in need.

Some of the residents who spoke on the lockdown said they were impressed with the compliance level by residents of the FCT.

A nurse, Hannatu Yakzum, who works in one of the government hospitals expressed satisfaction with the level of compliance so far, indicating one of the ways the coronavirus could be contained is when people stay indoors.

Yakzum said: "The lockdown is necessary given the fact that the virus spreads upon contact and the World Health Organization has stated there is a need for people to maintain social distancing by staying in their homes for a certain period."

She said the Federal Government has done well in this regard, even though it would be difficult for residents to observe 100% compliance.

"As you can see, there is a strong presence of soldiers at strategic places within the city, and they have denied access to those that do not have any business outside. This is quite commendable," she added.

Another respondent, Abayomi Lawal, a security operative with Nizamiye Hospital, stated that the soldiers were conducting themselves with care with the kind of questions been asked and the level of distancing maintained.

"We are gradually getting it right in this country; you must agree with me that if this were to be in time past, you must have received some merciless beatings before questioning by the soldiers. But this time around, you could see the decorum displayed by the soldiers," Lawal said.

He also said that those without a genuine reason to be on the road are advised to turn back and go home.

"The level of organization displayed by the soldiers at the city gate is responsible for the orderliness experienced here. As you can see, those cars turning back are those that were denied access by the soldiers," Lawal noted.

However, for Kunle Ifedayo, a welder residing along the airport road, it wasn't a pleasant experience he had with the soldiers at the Zuba axis of the federal capital territory.

Ifedayo said that the soldiers meted out stringent punishment to those they found on the roads.

"I was asked to sit on the bare floor for over an hour by the soldiers. I was on my way to Zuba to quickly buy some materials to complete a job so that I can have some money. I explained to the soldiers, but they won't listen," Ifedayo said.

He said the soldiers had told him that he flouted the presidential directive and made him and some others sit down on the floor.

"I think that was too harsh since we were going to buy work materials and not travelling," he added.

For Ada Onyeakachi, a staff with one of the telecommunication companies said it was reassuring to see soldiers of the Nigerian Army exhibit decorum in their conduct.

Onyedikachi said: "It was hard to believe I was in Nigeria with the way and manner I was approached by soldiers on my way to work. The decorum was impressive and they as well maintained social distancing with face masks on. I think Nigeria is making progress."

Top officials in the Nigerian Army said a directive was issued to soldiers on the street that under no circumstance should motorists be subjected to any form of torture.

The official said it would have been impossible for the soldiers to go contrary to the directive issued by the military hierarchy.

"The conduct of the military personnel on the streets was as a result of the directive issued that under no circumstances should any citizen is harassed on the street."

"The instruction was clear, those on essential duties should be granted passage, and those without any genuine reason should be asked to return home," the top official said.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the military authority had advised on how to report unprofessional conduct of any of its personnel during coronavirus lockdown.

The Nigerian Army outlined various methods Nigerians could use to report the unprofessional conduct of any army personnel during the lockdown ordered by President Buhari.

The Army said that Nigerians can now report the unprofessional conduct of any of its personnel through Whatsapp, calls and SMS.

Also, the Nigerian Military noted that all its medical outfits of the are on standby in case they are called upon by the federal government to assist public hospitals.

The Military said the hospitals are well-equipped with modern facilities to quarantine patients and treat patients.

According to the Military these four hospitals includes the Nigerian Air Force hospital, Abuja; 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital, Kaduna; Military Hospital, Port Harcourt, Rivers state and Military Hospital in the Yaba area of Lagos state.

