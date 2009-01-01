Home | News | General | COVID-19: Gov Emmanuel announces 14 days total lockdown in Akwa Ibom state

- Akwa Ibom has joined the numerous states across Nigeria on total lockdown

- The decision was taken after the state recorded 5 confirmed cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, April 1

- Governor Udom Emmanuel announced the decision in a statewide broadcast on Thursday, April 2

Governor Udom Emmanuel has announced a total cessation of movements and prohibition of all events of any nature for 14 days in Akwa Ibom after five cases of coronavirus was confirmed in the state.

The governor announced the move in a statewide broadcast on Thursday, April 2.

He said the move was to enable medical experts to commence contact tracing to identify those who may have been exposed to the five confirmed patients.

Gov Emmanuel inspecting some medical equipment in the state recently

Source: Facebook

He said the patients who are mostly healthcare professionals, are in good health with no symptoms, and they have been moved to the state isolation centres for proper management.

“There will be no movement of persons, except those on essential duties who must carry a proper means of identification on them at all times.

“All business premises, markets, shops, motor parks and offices except grocery shops and pharmacies, must remain closed during this period,” the governor declared.

Governor Emmanuel insisted that the relevant security agencies have been briefed to ensure strict compliance with the directive.

He warned against panic and fear and enjoined the cooperation of all rather than resort to blame games.

“What we need to do is to stay at home, practice social distancing and good personal hygiene, provide accurate and useful information to health workers whenever necessary,” he said.

He said the virus can be contained if movements are restricted and advised anyone experiencing any of the symptoms of the illness or who has useful information on potential carriers, to immediately call the available emergency numbers.

While admitting that the total lockdown decision was a very tough one, the governor, however, said it was the most logical step to be taken.

PAY ATTENTION: Download our mobile app to enjoy the latest news update

Meanwhile, the Akwa Ibom state government has been commended for taking the bold and courageous step to have their citizens tested for the coronavirus disease by acquiring test kits.

The commendation was made by a group based in the United States of America under the aegis of Coalition of Healthcare Professionals.

The U.S based group in a statement signed by one Dr Grace Anderson praised Governor Emmanuel for displaying rare courage, transparency and commitment to battling the deadly pandemic.

Governor Udom Emmanuel had earlier directed that the taskforce for containment of the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in Akwa Ibom state be trained and equipped to undertake its critical tasks.

The governor gave the directive when he met with executives of the Conglomeration of Health Workers Against COVID-19 at Government House, Uyo, on Sunday, March 29.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have upgraded to serve you better

Street gist: Boys dey vex, make Buhari share money for us | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...