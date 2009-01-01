Home | News | General | Man's heart-melting note to hospital staff who saved wife goes viral

- The man was spotted holding a sign thanking medical staff for saving his wife’s life

- He was seen through the back window of the emergency department at Morristown Medical Center

- While the identity of the man is not yet clear, it is not clear if his wife was treated for the novel coronavirus

- This followed another heartwarming moment when COVID-19 patient recovered from the disease and left a thankyou note on the ICU wall

A man in Morristown has gone viral after he was spotted holding a sign thanking medical staff who had saved his wife's life.

The man, whose identity is unclear, was seen through the back window of the emergency department at Morristown Medical Center.

While it is not clear if the man’s wife was treated for the novel coronavirus, the moment was touching nevertheless, Fox News reported.

“Thank you all in [the] emergency for saving my wife’s life. I love you all,” reads the sign.

The man, whose identity is unclear, was seen through the back window of the emergency department of the hospital. Photo: Fox News.

The man also appeared to be holding his hand over his heart as a sign of gratitude.

A nurse, Paige Vander Vliet, at the medical centre’s emergency department who said the moment warmed not only the nurses at the emergency but everyone at the hospital.

She then shared the photo with her sister-in-law, who later posted the image to Facebook attracting hundreds of comments and reactions.

"This picture brought us all to tears. It is amazing to see not only the ER staff but all the floors coming together during this challenging time," Vander said.

The nurses who were on duty at the emergency department took the photo of the man but did not know who the man was. Photo: Daily Post.

"We could not do this without nurses, techs, residents, doctors, secretaries, registrars [and] housekeeping," she added.

Karen Zatorski, the senior public relations manager at Morristown Medical Center said the nurses on duty took the photo of the man but did not know who the man was.

"We do not know who the man is, we do not know who his wife is. The nurses happened to be there and took his picture. The moment was beautiful,” she said.

This followed another heartwarming moment when after a patient who had recovered from the novel coronavirus went viral.

The patient is reported to have left leaving a touching message on the wall of his isolation room for the medical staff who helped care for him while he was in the ICU.

During his stay at the Cleveland Clinic, the staff used the glass wall to communicate with the unidentified man to avoid the risk of COVID-19 contamination.

“This window has been the most impactful window in my life – on days when I watched you work hard to keep me and others alive," he wrote, in part

"Unable to thank you for the time that you poured into me and although I will probably never get the chance to pour the same love into you...I think you are all rockstars.” he added.

Meanwhile, top Nigerian billionaire businessman, Aliko Dangote has brought hope to the people of Kano state following his generous donation towards the fight against the coronavirus pandemic also known as COVID-19.

Dangote who is Africa's richest man donated a 600-bed isolation center to the state, which will be mounted at the Sani Abacha Stadium, according Salihu Tanko Yakasai who is the special adviser on media in the state.

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic that has thrown the world into great sorrow, humanity still finds a way to create happiness.

A Facebook user, R Scott Mcquay, on Tuesday, March 31, posted how a 12-year-old student emailed her teacher when she encountered difficulty solving her mathematics homework.

How her teacher responded really melted the heart. Despite the lockdown, the teacher came down to her house.

Conscious of the social distancing rule, he did not enter her house, but mounted a whiteboard at a window and taught her.

