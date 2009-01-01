Home | News | General | Coronavirus: Doctors give updates on Abba Kyari's health status

- Abba Kyari, the chief of staff to President Buhari is responding to treatment

- The president's close ally was tested positive for COVID-19 on March 23

- The report says that doctors have asked him to rest more for quick recovery

A report by ThCable reports Abba Kyari, the chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, is responding “very well” to treatment but his doctors have asked him to rest more.

Legit.ng gathered that the president’s right-hand man had last week tested positive for COVID-19 but has only experienced mild symptoms, according to family sources.

“Since the diagnosis, he has had the occasional cough, which, though not chesty, remained stubborn, hence his decision to transfer to a private facility in Lagos for further tests and observations.

“Up till now, he has had no high fever or difficulty in breathing, and the cough is subsiding after treatment, so he is making good progress. The doctors want him to sleep and rest more for now, so they took his phones away but he is stable and improving,” a family member told TheCable on Thursday, April 2.

Coronavirus: Why I'm grateful for testing positive - NIS boss (video)

Kyari had gone into self-quarantine on March 23, after the diagnosis.

Abba Kyari, the chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a press statement on Monday, March 29, he said he chose private treatment in order not to become an additional burden on the country’s overstretched health system.

Kyari wrote on his transfer to Lagos: “This is a precautionary measure: I feel well, but last week, I tested positive for coronavirus, the pandemic that is sweeping the world. I have followed all the protocols the government has announced to self-isolate and quarantine.”

He said like many others that will test also positive, “I have not experienced high fever or other symptoms associated with this new virus and have been working from home. I hope to be back at my desk very soon.”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the presiding bishop of the Living Faith Church International, popularly known as Winners’ Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo, said coronavirus would soon become a thing of the past in Nigeria.

Joy in Kano as Governor Ganduje and wife Hafsat test negative to coronavirus

It was reported that Oyedepo stated this while donating an ambulance and Personal Protective Gears (PPE) to the Ogun state government to help in the fight against the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Oyedepo was represented by his son who, Pastor David Oyedepo (junior), who is also a senior pastor in the church.

The items were presented to the state government at the governor’s office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, the state capital, on Wednesday, April 1.

Oyedepo said the gesture was part of the church’s commitment towards ending the scourge of coronavirus in the state.

