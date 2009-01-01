Home | News | General | Ronaldo missing as Messi, Mbappe make list of best XI from Europe's top 5 Leagues

- Cristiano Ronaldo has been left out of the best XI list in Europe's top 5 Leagues

- Lionel Messi, Angel Di Maria and Mbappe made the list by whoscored

- Paris-Saint-Germain forward Neymar was also left out of the squad

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and Brazilian forward Neymar have both been left out of the best XI footballers picked from top five Leagues in Europe.

The top five Leagues in Europe are the Premier League, Spanish La Liga, Italian Serie A, German Bundesliga and French Ligue 1.

But despite his superb performances so far for Juventus since he joined the side, Whoscored team are not convinced that Cristiano Ronaldo should be in the first eleven.

They also snubbed Neymar who plays for Paris-Saint-Germain although he has been on and off since he moved to the French champions.

The likes of Lionel Messi, Kevin De Bruyne and Virgil Van Dijk were all picked in the best XI squad in Europe's top five Leagues.

Wojciech Szczęsny (Juventus) - 7.14 average rating

Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City) - 7.50 average rating

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) - 7.40 average rating

Marcel Halstenburg (RB Leipzig) - 7.29 average rating

Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich) - 7.54 average rating

Lionel Messi (Barcelona) - 8.61 average rating

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) - 7.92 average rating

Angel Di Maria (Paris Saint-Germain) - 7.75 average rating

Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) - 7.90 average rating

Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) - 8.16 average rating

Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain) - 8.14 average rating

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne must have made the list because of his superb performances this season for the Citizens.

The Belgium international has created more chances than any other player this term in the English top flight.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Cristiano Ronaldo took to social media to post a stunning photo of himself urging his fans and lovers to stay active in this troubled period where the world are battling against covid-19.

The world has been seriously affected by the outbreak of coronavirus which has been killing people in many parts on earth.

There has not been a solution for the deadly coronavirus although scientists all over the world have been trying to find a panacea to the bug.

Football activities in virtually all the nations in the world has been suspended because of the threat and panic this virus has been causing.

Some of Cristiano Ronaldo's teammates have already contracted the virus and they have been on isolation receiving treatment since they were tested positive.

