Statistics of who is the best between Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi finally emerge

- Lionel Messi has came out topping Cristiano Ronaldo in raw statistics

- The Barcelona star has won six Ballon d'Or, while Ronaldo has five

- Both players have not won the World Cup title

Lionel Messi has came out superior above long term arch rival Cristiano Ronaldo in a raw statistics after years of rivalry between these two players.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are arguably the best footballer in the world in the last ten years considering their achievements so far and the number of titles they have won.

Lionel Messi has never played for any other club than Barcelona in his entire career, while Cristiano Ronaldo on the other hand has been a great journeyman.

The Portugal international started his career in his home country with Sporting Lisbon before moving to Manchester United under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Ronaldo won Champions League and Premier League titles in his six-year stay at Old Trafford before moving to Real Madrid.

He also succeeded at Real Madrid winning four Champions League title with Los Blancos before moving to Italian side Juventus.

And brilliantly in his first season with the Old Lady, Cristiano Ronaldo won the Serie A title even though he failed in the Champions League.

Fans if these two great stars have always been involved in bitter argument on who is the best between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Daily Star UK has however given out a superb breakdown of how Lionel Messi comes out superior than his big rival.

Messi has won 10 La Ligas, six Copa del Reys, four Champions Leagues, three Club World Cups, and 12 less significant pieces of silverware.

In summary, that means Messi has won more league titles while Ronaldo has won more knock-out tournaments. The latter’s success on the international scene also gives him the edge.

Messi has played 718 games, scoring 627 goals and assisting 261 more. That’s an average of 1.24 goals or assists per match across a 16-year career.

Ronaldo’s stats are slightly worse. He has scored one goal fewer, with 626 overall, has 215 assists - that’s 46 fewer than Messi.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi again proven that football flows in his vein after producing a superb skills at home with toilet roll in stay at home challenge.

Businesses, firms, schools, football games and many other things have been affected by the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus which has been threatening all humans on earth.

Authorities in charge of the Spanish La Liga were forced to suspend all League games because of the virus so as for it not to be spreading at the stadiums.

