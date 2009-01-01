Home | News | General | Breaking: Nigeria records 184 coronavirus cases as 10 more people test positive

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 10 new cases of coronavirus infection, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 184.

The NCDC said seven of the new cases were detected in Lagos state, while three were confirmed in Abuja

The NCDC in a tweet on Thursday, April 2, stated seven of the new cases were detected in Lagos state, while three were confirmed in Abuja

The agency said out of the 184 cases recorded so far, 20 people who have been treated for the infection and have been discharged while two have died of the virus

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state who is also the incident commander of the #Covid19Lagos has announced the recovery and discharge of 11 more patients from the Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, after testing negative twice.

Nigerian Tribune reports that the patients comprised nine males and two females, making the number of those who have recovered to 18.

Legit.ng gathered that the governor said he was very happy to break the news to the good people of the state.

The governor said having recovered from COVID19, the former patients have been allowed to return home to their families.

Meanwhile, former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, has shared a video of his son narrating his experience with the coronavirus infection.

His son, Mohammed Abubakar, who had tested positive for coronavirus has been receiving treatment for the disease.

Speaking on his state of health, Mohammed said he was feeling better and hopes to be discharged soon when his next test is taken and the results are favorable.

He said the most challenging period of his treatment was the first few days when he experienced anxiety and trauma. Mohammed thanked Nigerians, friends and family members for their prayers.

He, however, urged Nigerians to be careful about spreading fake news regarding the coronavirus pandemic, noting that fake news worsens the health condition of patients.

In another report, the Akwa Ibom state government has been commended for taking the bold and courageous step to have their citizens tested for the Coronavirus disease by acquiring test kits.

The commendation was made by a group based in the United States of America under the aegis of Coalition of Healthcare Professionals. Akwa Ibom five new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, April 1 as announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

