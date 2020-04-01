Home | News | General | COVID-19: Buhari’s daughter rejoins family after self-isolation
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours 15 minutes ago
By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA—THE daughter of President Muhammadu Buhari who went on self-isolation after returning from the United Kingdom, UK, two weeks ago has rejoined the family.

Recall that the First Lady, Dr. Aisha Muhammadu Buhari had about two weeks ago wrote on her Twitter handle that her daughter had gone on self-isolation for 14-days.

She had explained that the action was a precautionary measure to curb any spread of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) as the daughter returned from UK which is one of the high-risk countries.

But a statement issued by Aliyu Abdullahi, Special Assistant to the President on Media & Publicity, Office of the First Lady, said that the Buhari’s daughter has completed the isolation period and has reunited with the family.

The statement read, “I’m happy to inform you that the young lady in question, Mr. President’s daughter has successfully completed her isolation period of 14 days and she’s normal, very healthy and well.

“She has since this afternoon (Thursday) rejoined her family, the mother, her Excellency First Lady, Dr. Aisha Buhari personally received her.

” The lesson here for Nigerians and other parents to learn is that this is a child with all the privileges one can ever think to have in the country but the parents and the daughter insisted in following the NCDC protocol.”

Vanguard Nigeria News

