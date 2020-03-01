Home | News | General | COVID-19: 68  arrested for violating govt. order in Nasarawa
Covid-19: Wike lifts punitive curfew on parts of Port Harcourt
Warri Killing: Emami seeks justice, condoles with family

COVID-19: 68  arrested for violating govt. order in Nasarawa



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 3 hours 17 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

COVID-19: 68  arrested for violating govt. order in Nasarawa

By  David Odama

Not less than 68 persons have been arrested for allegedly violating the state government order aimed at curbing the spread of the deadly Coronavirus in the state.

Out of the number, 48  apprehended in Karu local government area of the state and  charged to court to serve as a deterrent to others in the state.

The Police Public Relation Officer Nasarawa state command, A S P Nansel Rahman disclosed this  in Lafia, the Nasarawa state capital on Thursday while speaking to journalists

The command  PRO  said about 59 suspects have also been charged to court and the remaining 9 suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigation was concluded

He explained that violation of an order duly promulgated by a public servant goes contrary to section 152 of the Penal code.

“A total number of 68 suspects were arrested to that effect while 59 have been charged to court while the remaining 9 suspects will also be charged to court at the end of the investigation,” he added.

According to him,  the proclamation order made by the Nasarawa State government in order to curtail and contain the spread of the deadly Coronavirus in the State.

vanguard

Related

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 172