Home | News | General | Warri Killing: Emami seeks justice, condoles with family

Kindly Share This Story:

•Chief Ayiri Emami

Chief Ayirimi Emami, the Ologbotsere of Warri Kingdom has condemned the alleged murder of 28 – year old Joseph Pessu, by soldiers detailed to ensure compliance of the COVID – 19 lockdown in Warri, noting that everything would be done to seek justice.

Chief Emami, who was miffed at the report of Joseph Pessu’ s death, stated that under no circumstances should a civilian who wasn’t armed be killed by security agents, saying the lockdown declared by the Delta State Government is to prevent Coronavirus from spreading to the state and ultimately save lives, not to unlawfully kill innocent persons.

While condoling with the Pessu family over the death of Joseph, Chief Emami called on the Chief of Defence Staff and Chief of Army Staff, to immediately launch an inquest into the circumstances that led to the death of Joseph Pessu Thursday in Warri, to unmask the soldier (s) that killed him.

He appealed to Itsekiri youths to remain calm and peaceful, assuring that everything would be done to ensure that those responsible for the death of Joseph Pessu , face the full weight of the law.

” The era when trigger – happy security men take the lives of Itsekiris through extra-judicial means were over, adding that the life of every law-abiding Itsekiri indigene will be protected in line with constitutional provisions” he added.

Kindly Share This Story:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...