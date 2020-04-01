Home | News | General | COVID-19: Abia Lawmaker, Uzosike, distributes relief materials to constituents

The Lawmaker representing Umuahia South State Constituency at the Abia State House of Assembly, Barr Jerry Uzosike, on Thursday distributed some relief materials to the people of his constituency to help cushion the effects of the lockdown in the state occasioned by the global coronavirus pandemic.

Uzosike who gave out the relief materials through the Umuahia South Local Government COVID-19 Committee admonished the people to obey government directives on the prevention and control of the virus by staying at home until otherwise directed.

He reminded them that the pandemic was real and that staying at home helps prevent its spread.

The items donated by the lawmaker included 50 bags of 50kg rice, 70 cartons of super pack noodles, 200 face masks, 200 hand sanitizers and N5,000 cash for each of 100 indigent constituents.

Uzosike who said he was moved to donate the relief items to ameliorate the difficulty the people are passing through at this time, thanked the Speaker of Abia State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Chinedum Enyinnaya Orji, for his contributions in bringing succour to the people of the State and for his exemplary leadership at the House, also thanked Pastor Emeka Inyama for his cash donation of N200,000 at the occasion, and the TC Chairman of Umuahia South Local Government Area, Dr Max Ndukwe Adindu for his contributions to the growth of the LGA.

The lawmaker thanked Governor Okezie Ikpeazu for decisively leading the fight against COVID-19 in Abia State, and called on other public-spirited people of Umuahia South Constituency to come to the aid of the people in these trying times.

