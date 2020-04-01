Home | News | General | COVID-19: Nigeria govt wants Igbo to die, our millionaires, billionaires donating money to them are irresponsible – Nnamdi Kanu

Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has berated people of the Southeast donating money to the Federal Government, amid the Coronavirus scare.

Kanu described people of the Southeast donating money to the federal government as irresponsible.

In a post on his Facebook, the IPOB leader charged millionaires and billionaires across the Southeast to feed the people of the region instead of donating money to Nigerian government.

Kanu also claimed that Nigerian government wants people of the Southeast to die, hence no COVID-19 testing centre has been provided in the Southeast.

He said: “There Are Biafrans who are giving money to FG and you’re telling me these people are reasonable.

“Biafra billionaires and millionaires, I am not asking you to give money to IPOB, we don’t need your money but go to across our land, feed the people, make provisions for COVID-19 Testing Centers and stop giving the money to the Zoo (Nigeria) Government to loot.

“The reason they (Federal Government Of Nigeria) have not provided any testing centers across Biafra land is because they want us to die, we have been abandoned.”

