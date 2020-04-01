Home | News | General | Coronavirus: De Bruyne calls for Premier League to be canceled
COVID-19: Nigeria govt wants Igbo to die, our millionaires, billionaires donating money to them are irresponsible – Nnamdi Kanu
BREAKING: NCDC confirms 10 new cases as COVID-19 hits 184

Coronavirus: De Bruyne calls for Premier League to be canceled



Manchester City playmaker, Kevin De Bruyne, has called for the Premier League season to be canceled.

Edujandon.com recalls that the Premier League had been suspended due to the spread of Coronavirus across the world.

Manchester City are 25 points behind league leaders, Liverpool on the Premier League table.

alt

But, De Bruyne believes players’ safety should come first, as COVID-19 continues to affect sporting events.

“I have no idea if we will still play,” the Belgium international said as quoted by Football London.

“In England, they want to wait as long as possible with a decision.

“But, as a footballer, that is not evident. You’re idle for six weeks, and normally you need preparation of three to four weeks.

“If we restart immediately, everyone will be injured after a few games. That cannot be the intention.

“There’s a lot of money involved, and I think waiting so long to make a decision can cause problems for next season.

“It’s not that we have a very long summer break and can just postpone everything.”

