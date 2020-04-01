Coronavirus: De Bruyne calls for Premier League to be canceled
- 1 hour ago
- 1
- 0
Manchester City playmaker, Kevin De Bruyne, has called for the Premier League season to be canceled.
Edujandon.com recalls that the Premier League had been suspended due to the spread of Coronavirus across the world.
Manchester City are 25 points behind league leaders, Liverpool on the Premier League table.
But, De Bruyne believes players’ safety should come first, as COVID-19 continues to affect sporting events.
“I have no idea if we will still play,” the Belgium international said as quoted by Football London.
“In England, they want to wait as long as possible with a decision.
“But, as a footballer, that is not evident. You’re idle for six weeks, and normally you need preparation of three to four weeks.
“If we restart immediately, everyone will be injured after a few games. That cannot be the intention.
“There’s a lot of money involved, and I think waiting so long to make a decision can cause problems for next season.
“It’s not that we have a very long summer break and can just postpone everything.”DON'T MISS: Download Edujandon.com News app and get latest news updates directly to your phone!
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles