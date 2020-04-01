BREAKING: NCDC confirms 10 new cases as COVID-19 hits 184

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed ten new cases of coronavirus in the country.
This was disclosed via a tweet on their verified Twitter page.
The new cases were recorded in Lagos and Abuja.
The tweet reads, “Ten new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 7 in Lagos and 3 in the FCT.
“As at 08:00 pm 2nd April there are 184 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Twenty have been discharged with two deaths
As at 08:00 pm 2nd April, there are 184 confirmed cases, 20 discharged, 2 deaths.
