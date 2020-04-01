Home | News | General | BREAKING: More than 1 million people confirmed for being infected with COVID-19
BREAKING: More than 1 million people confirmed for being infected with COVID-19
- 4 hours 5 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
More than one million people have tested positive for COVID-19 around the world.
More than that, the total death toll has passed 50,000 worldwide.
This coronavirus outbreak is more severe than we estimated. Please stay home and safe AFers!
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
Loading...
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 172