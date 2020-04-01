Home | News | General | Comedian, Eddie Large dies at 78

Scottish comedian, Edward Hugh McGinnis, popularly known as Eddie Large, has died after contracting coronavirus.

The 78-year-old comedian, who was best known as ‘one half of the comedy duo Little and Large’, had been suffering from heart failure before he contracted the deadly virus.

Large’s death was announced by his son, Ryan McGinnis, who in a Facebook post on Thursday stated that his father caught virus while in hospital.

He wrote: “It is with great sadness that Mum and I need to announce that my dad passed away in the early hours of this morning.

”He had been suffering with heart failure and unfortunately, whilst in hospital, contracted the coronavirus, which his heart was sadly not strong enough to fight. Dad had fought bravely for so long.

”Due to this horrible disease we had been unable to visit him at the hospital but all of the family and close friends spoke to him every day.

“We will miss him terribly and we are so proud of everything he achieved in his career with Syd and know that he was much loved by the millions that watched them each week.”

Large was a popular face on TV in the 1970s and 80s and was famous for his partnership with Syd Little.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...