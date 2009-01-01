Home | News | General | Anambra governor orders tailors to produce three million masks
The Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, on Thursday served out his self-quarantine.

The Secretary to the Anambra State Government, Prof. Solo Chukwudobelu, who announced Obiano’s self-quarantine some days back, said the governor took the decision because of a meeting he attended with a certain governor who had tested positive for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Addressing the people of the state on Thursday, Obiano said after the expiration of the 14-day stay-at-home order which began on 24th of March, nobody would move without wearing a mask in the state.

He said he had ordered tailors in the state to mass produce no fewer than three million facemasks.

He said,”We shall soon commence the distribution of three million masks to residents of Anambra State in the 181 communities in Anambra.

“The Igwes (monarchs) and the Presidents- General of communities will assist the government in profiling the tailors in their various communities that will help in mass-producing these masks for distribution to the members of the communities.

“Our intention in handing out three million masks is to ensure that after the 14-day shutdown of the state, no one will step out of their home without wearing a facial mask.

While thanking those who had associated with the state in the fight against the pandemic by their donations, Obiano said standard arrangements had been put in place to flatten the curve on the virus.

