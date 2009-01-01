Home | News | General | Stay away from Nigerian military's internal affairs - Congress warns mischief-makers

- Some Yoruba youths have cautioned individuals or group pitching against activities of the Nigerian Military

- The youths alleged that some people are attempting to incite the Yoruba nation to take offence at the redeployment of commander Operation Lafiya Dole General Olusegun Adeniyi

- The Yoruba youths warned detractors of the military to stop giving ethnic slant to internal workings of the military

The Progressive Yoruba Youth Congress (PYYC) has warned some mischief-makers to steer clear of the activities involving the Nigerian Military.

The congress also warned against politicizing Military's internal administrative matters by any group or individual.

A statement by PYYC president, Kola Salau, said Yoruba youths are disappointed that certain interests are attempting to incite the Yoruba nation to take offence at the redeployment of commander Operation Lafiya Dole, General Olusegun Adeniyi.

Stating that some of the mischief-makers are insinuating that Adeniyi was redeployed because he is Yoruba, the PYYC said it wondered why the same group did not put up similar energy when one of them, Lieutenant General L.O. Adeosun was given an accelerated promotion by the Army.

The youths, however, expressed their support for the Nigerian Military and the Army under the leadership of Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai.

Salau said the ill-advised perceived political meaning into military matters are the faulty reactions from some quarters to the routine reshuffling of senior officers that are now being interpreted as punitive when that is not the case.

He said certain interests are attempting to incite the Yoruba nation to take offence at this redeployment when the assignment of commanding Operation Lafiya Dole is not the birthright of any ethnic group.

The congress warned against politicizing Military's internal administrative matters by any group or individual.

"Commanders from other ethnic nationalities had occupied the position in the past and more from other ethnic nationalities will still man the position until the terrorism is wiped out from the northeast of the country," Salau said.

He said the PYYC warns detractors of the military to stop giving ethnic slant to internal workings of the military.

"Those behind the campaign of calumny against the military should learn to give up because all their previous and ongoing attempts to infiltrate the military have failed and will continue to fail because of the detribalized leadership that is in place in the military," he added.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Buratai approved the redeployment and postings of senior officers of the Nigerian Army.

The approval was announced by the spokesperson for the Nigerian Army, Musa Sagir on Tuesday, March 31.

According to Sagir, the redeployment was done in the spirit of rekindled patriotism to "reinvigorate the system for greater professional effectiveness and efficiency."

Also, residents of Nigeria's capital city, Abuja have commended soldiers of the Nigerian Military and other security personnel for their conduct during the lockdown in the city.

The residents also commended President Muhammdu Buhari for imposing a 14-day lockdown in Abuja, Lagos and Ogun states following the outbreak of the Coronavirus in some major cities in the country.

