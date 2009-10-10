Ronan Keating: His fascinating life story
Ronan Keating is a familiar name in the entertainment scene across the world. He is a multi-talented artist who has worked both in a band and as a solo artist. The single dubbed When You Say Nothing at All is what made him a global music sensation.
You probably know a few songs by the boy band known as Boyzone. Did you know that Ronan Keating was one of the five singers in the band? He was a co-lead singer in the band that made its debut in 1993. He went solo in 1999, and since then, he has been flourishing in the different arts he pursues.
Profile summary
- Name: Ronan Keating
- Age: 43 years
- Date of birth: 3rd of March 1977
- Place of birth: Dublin, Ireland
- Zodiac sign: Pisces
- Nationality: Irish
- Father: Gerry Keating
- Mother: Marie
- Sister: Linda
- Brothers: Ciarán, Gerard and Gary
- Alma mater: St. Fintan's High School
- Ex-wife: Yvonne Connolly (m. 1998 - 2015)
- Wife: Storm Uechtritz (m. 2015)
- Daughters: Missy, Ali, and Coco
- Sons: Jack and Cooper
- Profession: Singer, musician, radio show host, and philanthropist
The family background of Ronan Keating
Where is Ronan Keating from? The musician is from Ireland, and his nationality is Irish. He was born on the 3rd of March 1977 in Dublin.
He spent most of his childhood years in Bayside, Dublin and County Meath. How old is Ronan Keating? Currently, Ronan Keating age is 43 years.
He was born as the last child in a family of five children. His father, Gerry, was a lorry driver, while his mother, Marrie, was a hairdresser.
He has a sister named Linda and three brothers whose names are Ciarán, Gerard, and Gary.
Education background
The musician went to St. Fintan's High School. In school, he was an active field and track athlete who represented his country in a few tournaments. He won the All Ireland under-13 200-meter title.
Career
The 43-year-old celebrity is a songwriter, singer, musician, radio show host, and philanthropist. He started his career at the age of 16 years.
Music career
In 1993, the young singer joined Boyzone as its youngest member. The then 16-year-old allied with Stephen Gately, Keith Duffy, Shane Lynch, Mark Walton, and Richard Rock to form the band known as Boyzone.
Early Boyzone years
Rock and Walton left, and Michael Graham replaced them. In its first years, Boyzone performed in pubs and clubs.
In 1991, Boyzone signed a deal with Polygram, and released a cover of The Four Seasons' Working My Way Back to You, followed by a cover of Love Me for a Reason. The latter topped several charts.
Between 1994 and 1999, Boyzone released three studio albums, one compilation album, and 17 singles. The boys decided to part ways in 2000 after a successful music run.
Solo career
In 1999, the musician went solo. He first recorded a cover of When You Say Nothing at All, and it performed very well.
His next release was the album dubbed Ronan in 2000. It became one of the best-selling albums in the United Kingdom and was certified platinum four times by the British Phonographic Industry.
Ronan Keating songs in his debut album as a solo artist were;
- Life Is a Rollercoaster
- The Way You Make Me Feel
- In This Life
- Heal Me
- Keep on Walking
- When You Say Nothing at All
- Brighter Days
- If You Love Me
- If I Don't Tell You Now
- Only for You
- Addicted
- When the World Was Mine
- Believe
- Once Upon a Lifetime (Bonus track)
He continued to work hard as a solo artist and was soon a sought-after musician. His next album dubbed Destination, was released in 2002. It contained the following jams;
- I Love It When We Do
- Love Won't Work (If We Don't Try)
- If Tomorrow Never Comes
- Come Be My Baby
- Lovin' Each Day
- My One Thing That's Real
- Time for Love
- Blown Away
- As Much As I Can Give You Girl
- Pickin' Me Up
- Joy and Pain
- We've Got Tonight (featuring Lulu)
- The Long Goodbye
- I Got My Heart On You
The following year, he released his third album dubbed Turn It On, and it contained the following songs;
- Turn It on Again
- Lost for Words
- She Gets Me Inside
- First Time
- Last Thing on My Mind (featuring LeAnn Rimes)
- Let Her Down Easy
- Back in the Day
- She Believes (In Me)
- On My Way
- The Best of Me
- Hold You Now
- This is Your Song
In 2006, he performed at the opening party of the FIFA World Cup at Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany. The same year, he also posed naked for 10 Years of Naked Centrefolds by Cosmopolitan magazine.
He also released the album Bring You Home, which had the following songs;
- Friends in Time
- This I Promise You
- All Over Again (featuring Kate Rusby)
- Iris
- To Be Loved
- Superman
- It's So Easy Lovin' You
- Back in the Backseat
- Bring You Home
- Hello Again
- Just When I'd Given Up Dreaming
- (We Just Need) Time
In early May 2007, the singer became the first foreign artist to perform in a concert in Cambodia at the Olympic Stadium Indoor Arena. Sadly, the Boyzone lost one of its members, Stephen Gately, on the 10th of October 2009. He died of pulmonary edema.
Later that year, he also confirmed that Boyzone would be reuniting for Children in Need, which is a BBC annual fundraiser.
Shortly after the announcement, the band went on a 29-day tour to different cities, including Liverpool, Manchester, Glasgow, Sheffield, New Castle, and Cardiff.
His next album, Songs for My Mother, was released in 2009 and it contained the following jams;
- Time After Time
- Make You Feel My Love
- Both Sides Now
- Vincent
- Carrickfergus
- I Believe I Can Fly
- Mama's Arms
- Wild Mountain Thyme
- Suspicious Minds
- This Is Your Song
He also released the album dubbed Winter Songs in 2009, just six months after Songs for My Mother. Polydor Records released it, and it mostly consisted of tracks that stirred about memories of winter and Christmas.
The album contained a mixture of both traditional and modern festive tracks as well as two new jams as listed below;
- Winter Song
- Stay
- Scars
- Homeward Bound
- River
- It's Only Christmas
- Little Drummer Boy
- Ring Them Bells
- Caledonia
- Silent Night
- Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas
- I Won't Last a Day Without You
In March 2010, Boyzone released an album dubbed Brother. In November that year, Ronan released his album dubbed Duet, which featured Paulini's vocals. Believe Again was the lead single and the titles of all the Duet songs were;
- Say Say Say
- All for Love
- Believe Again
- To Love Somebody
- Islands in the Stream
- Wild World
- The Long Goodbye
- Last Thing on My Mind
- Father & Son
- We've Got Tonight
- Your Song
- It's Only Christmas
The next Ronan Keating tour was in 2011 with Boyzone. The tour dubbed Brother Tour lasted 21 days, and it was held in Ireland and the United Kingdom. Each of the band members pocketed £1 million from the tour.
Next, he released an album dubbed When Ronan Met Burt containing only covers. The album's track-listing is as follows;
- The Look of Love
- Walk On By
- I'll Never Fall in Love Again
- Arthur's Theme (The Best That You Can Do)
- My Little Red Book
- What the World Needs Now
- Something Big
- I Just Don't Know What to Do with Myself
- This House Is Empty Now
- Make It Easy on Yourself
On the 3rd of September 2012, he released his next album, dubbed Fires through Universal Music. To promote it, he went on a small tour on the 3rd of August 2012. The track-listing in the album was as follows;
- Fires
- I've Got You
- Love You and Leave You
- Nineteen Again
- Wasted Light
- Lullaby (featuring KizMusic)
- Easy Now My Dear
- NYC Girl
- Oxygen
- Close Your Eyes
- Get Back to What Is Real
- The One You Love
In February 2016, the singer released his next studio album dubbed Time of My Life, which contained the following jams;
- Let Me Love You
- As Long as We're in Love
- Breathe
- She Knows Me
- Time of My Life
- In Your Arms
- Landslide
- Keep It Simple
- You Think I Don't Remember
- Shine Like Gold
- Grow Old With Me
- Falling Slowly (featuring The Shires)
In February 2020, the singer announced that he would be releasing his eleventh studio album dubbed Twenty Twenty in May. So far, he has released the single titled One of A Kind from the album.
Boyzone reunites
In 2013, Boyzone reunited for the band's 20th-anniversary celebration. Before reuniting, the artist had earlier mentioned that the boys would do something together to mark this important milestone.
The band released the album dubbed BZ20 in the summer of 2013. It contained ten new songs and ten pre-recorded ones.
Presenting career
On the 3rd of May 1997, the musician co-presented the Eurovision Song Contest alongside Carrie Crowley. The same year, he presented the MTV Europe Music Awards.
In 1998, he hosted the Miss World pageant and also co-hosted the Royal Variety Performance at the Lyceum Theatre in London alongside Ulrika Jonsson. The following year, he presented nine episodes of Get Your Act Together on BBC 1.
In 2002, he was Mandy Moore's co-presenter during the MTV Asia Awards.
In April 2009, he was a guest co-host on Australia's The Morning Show with Kylie Gillies. At the time, Larry Emdur was on holiday.
The same year, he was invited to take part in an off-road race to determine the fastest off-road celebrity. He emerged the third overall.
In 2010, he joined the Australian edition of The X Factor as a mentor and judge. He joined Kyle Sandilands, Guy Sebastian, and Natalie Imbruglia in the second season of the show.
He mentored the over 25s group and was named the winning mentor. In the next two consecutive years, he continued working as a mentor.
In the fifth season, he was assigned the boys group. He worked closely with Taylor Henderson and Jai Waetford, who emerged in the second and third positions, respectively.
He worked as a mentor in the sixth season, but he did not return for the seventh season.
In late 2015, it was announced that he would be joining coaches Jessie J, Delta Goodrem and The Madden Brothers as a coach in the fifth edition of The Voice Australia.
What radio station does Ronan Keating work for? Currently, he works for Magic 105.4 FM as the presenter of a Sunday request show.
He started the radio job in September 2017, and his show runs each weekday from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Acting career
The radio presenter auditioned for a role in The Hobbit, but he did not get it. The film was based on a novel with the same title.
In April 2011, he got his first acting gig in a romantic comedy dubbed Goddess. He featured as James Dickens alongside actress Laura Michelle Kelly, and Mark Lamprell directed the film.
In May 2014, he was selected to feature in Postman Pat: The Movie as the singing voice of Pat Clifton. He later starred in Another Mother's Son in 2016 as Harold Le Druillenec.
In 2017, he starred in the fourth season of Love Child as Lawrence Faber. He appeared in the show alongside actress Jessica Marais.
Philanthropy
In 1998, the musician lost his mother to breast cancer. She was only 51 years old. Her demise prompted the singer to found the Marie Keating Foundation, which creates breast cancer awareness.
So far, he has walked the length of Ireland two times to raise money for the foundation that now works closely with Cancer Research in the United Kingdom. Every year the foundation holds various events and charity balls for cancer research.
In 2007, he released two perfumes, both based on lavender, Sicilian lemon, and sage smells. All the proceeds from the sale of these fragrances go to the foundation.
In 2004, the singer joined the Trade Justice Campaign and the Christian Aid in 2005. He then visited Rome and was appointed a United Nations Goodwill Ambassador by the Food and Agricultural Organization.
In 2008, he ran in the London Marathon to fund-raise for Cancer research. He completed the race in 3 hours and 59 minutes.
The following year, he climbed Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania for Comic Relief. In September 2011, he swam a stretch of 90 kilometers in the Irish Sea to raise funds for cancer research.
In July 2013, he participated in the Gary Player Invitational Charity Pro-Am golf tournament in London to raise money to sponsor the education of underprivileged children.
Relationships and marriage
In April 1998, the musician married Yvonne Connolly. He was 21 years old at the time. Together, the couple has three children.
The first child, Jack, was born on the 15th of March 1998. On the 18th of February 2007, their second child, Missy, was born. Their third child, Ali, was born on the 7th of September 2005.
The musician's first marriage did not last a lifetime. He and Yvonne got divorced in March 2015 after she found out that he was having an affair.
In 2009, he had an affair with Francine Cornell, who was a back-up dancer for Boyzone. This affair lasted seven months, and it caused the separation of the musician from his wife.
In August 2015, Storm Uechtritz, who is commonly known as Storm Keating, became Ronan Keating wife. The two first met in August 2010 while he was still married to Yvonne.
On the 27th of April 2017, Storm and the musician welcomed a son named Cooper. In November 2019, the couple announced that there would soon be an increase in Ronan Keating children.
On the 27th of March 2020, the 43-year-old singer and Storm welcomed a daughter named Coco Knox.
Ronan Keating net worth
What is Ronan Keating worth? The Irish recording artist and philanthropist has an estimated net worth of $30 million.
Ronan Keating Instagram
The Irish singer and philanthropist has an Instagram account with at least 354k followers. On this platform, he often uploads cute pictures of his family as well as those related to his career.
The singer also has a Twitter account with at least 508.7k followers. He often uses this platform to promote his music. His official Facebook page has over 601.4k followers.
Controversies
Like any other celebrity, the Irish singer has been embroiled in a few controversies. When he decided to quit Boyzone and go solo, Louis Walsh continued to manage his career.
After the release of Life is a Rollercoaster in 2000, the song was very successful. However, he and Walsh had a bitter fall out after that. The two bad-mouthed each other in media interviews.
Their feud allegedly came to an end in after the demise of Stephen, and the artist even helped with the selection of finalist groups in The X Factor.
In late 2008 to early 2009, the artist repeatedly attacked Thom Yorke, the Radiohead frontman, in the media. This was after Yorke ignored him in a hotel. Miley Cyrus and Kanye West also complained that Yorke was a very rude person.
On the 1st of March 2020, the singer was involved in yet another controversy. He uploaded a picture of Singapore's port on Instagram.
He claimed that ships were prohibited from docking in the port due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease. The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) set the record straight.
His post was subsequently removed from Instagram, and he apologized for making unverified claims.
Ronan Keating, a successful Irish artist, started his career in the boy band dubbed Boyzone in 1994. He has since grown both in his career and personal life. He recently welcomed his fifth child, Coco, together with his wife, Storm. Congratulations to the couple!
