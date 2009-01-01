Home | News | General | Who is Laura Louie? Discover top amazing details about Woody Harrelson’s wife

Laura Louie is famously known for being the wife of Hollywood star actor, Woody Harrelson. Away from her much-publicized relationship with the actor, she is a co-founder of Yoganics, an organic food delivery service. Here is a detailed Laura Louie bio.

Image: twitter.com, @businessinsider

Source: UGC

Laura attracted little public attention until she started dating and eventually married Woody Harrelson, a renowned American film star and business person. She is of Asian descent and had a quiet life until after she completed her studies, got a job, and met the love of her life.

Profile summary

Name : Laura Louie

: Laura Louie Age : 55 years old

: 55 years old Date of birth : 1965

: 1965 Place of birth : USA

: USA Laura Louie daughters : Deni Montana, Zoe Giordano, and Makani Ravello

: Deni Montana, Zoe Giordano, and Makani Ravello Height : 5 feet 9.5 inches

: 5 feet 9.5 inches Weight : 60 Kgs

: 60 Kgs Eye color : Black

: Black Hair color : Black

: Black Body measurements : 34-24-35 inches

: 34-24-35 inches Profession: Businessperson and Social Activist

Discover interesting details about Melissa Womer: Her personal and professional life

Background

She was born in 1965 in the United States of America. She holds American nationality, although she is of Asian descent. Therefore, Laura Louie ethnicity is Asian.

Details regarding her family members are not currently available as she has never shared them publicly. Concerning her education, she holds a degree in Business Management and Environmental Science.

How old is Woody Harrelson’s wife?

Laura was born in 1965, but her specific birthdate is not known. Going by the year of her birth, Laura Louie age is 55 years old.

Physical appearance

The beautiful wife of Woody Harrelson stands at 5 feet 9.5 inches and weighs approximately 60 Kgs. She has black eyes and hair while her body measures 34-24-35 inches at the bust, waist, and hips.

She has a healthy-looking body and radiant skin, which can be attributed to the vegan diet she and her husband observe.

Who is Chris Fischer? Learn about his early life, career, net worth, and marriage

Image: twitter.com, @CNBC

Source: UGC

What does Woody Harrelson eat?

Wondering what Harrelson eats? The award-winning actor is a vegan. He prefers his vegan diets in raw form. Even though he might consume cooked meals, he believes that raw foods are more energy-packed and healthier than cooked foods.

Harrelson is also the owner of the world’s first organic vegan beer garden.

Career and achievements

Just after completing her education, Laura worked as a personal assistant to Harrelson on movie productions. While at the job, she fell in love and started dating the actor.

Prior to her relationship with Harrelson, little was known about her life as she managed to keep her details confidential. Having a relationship with a celebrity of high status such as Woody comes with a lot of publicity, and thus, Laura gradually gained popularity.

Even though her fame is significantly attributed to her relationship with Harrelson, she also has personal achievements that decorate her professional life. She is a co-owner of Yoganics, an organic food delivery service.

Who is Chris Ivery? Discover more about Ellen Pompeo's husband

Woody and Laura are staunch vegans, and they seek to promote the vegan lifestyle through green initiatives. Laura Louie and Woody Harrelson also have a website called Voice Yourself, which advocates for environmental conservation awareness.

Laura Louie net worth

Her net worth is approximately $3.85 million.

Woody Harrelson wife Laura Louie owns an organic food delivery business called Yoganics. Together with her husband, they run a safe, Eco-friendly interactive project called Voice Yourself.

Image: twitter.com, @accessonline

Source: UGC

What is Woody Harrelson net worth?

Currently, he is one of the big shots in the American film industry. Harrelson is an actor, business person, and TV producer.

He has accumulated quite a significant fortune during his career, and he is estimated to have a net worth of 65 million US dollars.

Woody Harrelson Laura Louie relationship

Their love journey began way back in 1987 when they met on the set of the movie Cheers. At the time, Laura was working as a personal assistant to the actor and they were primarily focused on the work at hand.

Amazing details about Lauren Parsekian, Aaron Paul’s wife

They had a professional engagement for approximately two years and then things took a different twist when they started dating.

However, their relationship has not been without hiccups. In 2002, Woody had a foursome after a drunken bar night in London. Laura forgave him for this.

Image: twitter.com, @PageSix

Source: UGC

The two love birds tied the knot in 2008 at a glamorous but simple wedding ceremony held in Maui.

Some of the high profile celebrities who were in attendance are Sean Penn, Owen Wilson, and Willie Nelson while Alanis Morissette was responsible for guest entertainment.

The couple did not break the bank for their wedding. Woody Harrelson and Laura Louie wedding cost 500 US dollars.

Laura Louie children with Woody Harrelson are Deni Montana (1994), Zoe Giordano (1996), and Makani Ravello (2006). Currently, the Harrelson family lives in Maui, Hawaii.

Occasionally, they are spotted having excellent family time and going on holiday in countries such as Italy and France.

Check out top details about Nicole Mitchell Murphy: age, height and children

Image: twitter.com, @MailOnline

Source: UGC

Before marrying Laura, Harrelson married Nancy Simon in 1985. However, their union did not go beyond ten months as they opted for a divorce.

Social media availability

Laura Louie Harrelson is in the limelight due to her relationship with Harrelson, but she prefers a quiet lifestyle away from the public's scrutiny. Currently, she is not available on any social media platform.

Nevertheless, her hubby, Harrelson Woody, is active on social media and enjoys a considerable following on various platforms. He has social media accounts on Twitter, on Instagram, and on Facebook.

Being the wife of a celebrated actor, Laura Louie has gained considerable popularity over time. However, she still has a way of hiding from the public eye and keeping her personal life out of the media's reach.

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...