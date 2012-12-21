Home | News | General | Here are 15 funny songs that will cheer you up

When you are hanging out with friends for karaoke night or looking for a tune to belt out when you need to lift your spirits, a funny song is a perfect choice. From silly to wacky lyrics, comedy songs make life a little lighter and fun. A funny songs list can help you choose the best one to fit the mood and make for a lot of laughs.

Even if you have a happy songs list that uplifts your moods, you can always discover new funny tracks that will make your day. Other than making you laugh, the lyrics will speak to you.

Top 15 funny songs to sing along to

The list ranges from old school tracks to recent hits that have everyone singing along. Which one is your favourite?

1. Bruno Mars – The Lazy Song

What is the funniest song ever? When it comes to funny songs to sing, Bruno Mars’ hit about a lazy day tops the list. Laziness is a feeling everyone can relate to, and when the incredible vocalist sings it, you have to sing along.

[embedded content]

The music video adds to the comedy by having Bruno chilling in a bedroom with dancers in monkey masks making the corniest dance moves. Sing and dance along to the enjoyable tune.

2. Reel 2 Real feat. The Mad Stuntman– I Like To Move It

Do you remember the track on Madagascar that had us dancing? That’s the one. It is genuinely one of those funny pop songs everyone knows the chorus to. It is simple and it definitely gets you dancing along.

[embedded content]

3. CeeLo Green – Forget You

Funny music comes from the strangest places and sometimes the saddest stories. Even though the tune is about heartbreak, the way Ceelo sings it makes it one of the funniest songs ever. It is an excellent track to sing along to, especially if you have an ex you want to forget.

[embedded content]

There are two versions of this song; we went with the cleaner version, but feel free to sing whichever you prefer as only the word ‘forget’ is changed. He sings about trying everything to keep this girl. Anyone who has been through such heartache will be singing along.

4. Lizzo – Truth Hurts

Lizzo has blessed us with so many fun songs to sing. The song was featured in the 2019 Netflix film Someone Great, and most women have been singing along since. The tune is not only fun but also uplifting with its catchy lyrics and witty phrases.

[embedded content]

5. LMFAO – Sexy And I Know It

This song makes it to this funny songs list because of its outrageously funny lyrics. It is comically boastful and inspires certain confidence when belting it out. Get up and dance to it as silly as you can. This is a fun track to cheer you up at any time of the day.

[embedded content]

6. PSY – Gangnam Style

The Korean tune was the lead single of PSY's sixth album titled Psy 6 (Six Rules), Part 1. On December 21, 2012, it broke the record as the first track to hit 1 billion views on Youtube.

[embedded content]

The song was received quite well, considering the fact that most people could only sing the chorus. The charm of the hit is the hilarious dance moves that come with it, the Gangnam Style. So make sure to learn the moves and sing along.

7. Shakira –Try Everything

This inspiring song was the soundtrack of the animated film Zootopia. Its message of not giving up is brought out perfectly by the songstress. Its video has scenes from Zootopia that will make you smile and want to watch the film.

[embedded content]

8. Big Shaq – Mans Not Hot

This jam released by British comedian Michael Dapaah achieved great success and topped the UK Singles Chart. The music video has over 355 million views on Youtube. The comedy freestyle rap inspired a lot of covers and parodies. On January 13, 2018, American rapper Futuristic released a remix to the song.

[embedded content]

9. The Jackson 5 – ABC

The simple song that takes us all back to the basics will forever remain a classic. The lyrics are as easy as A, B, C making it a crowd favourite to sing.

[embedded content]

10. Pharrell Williams – Happy

This track by Pharrell definitely lives up to its title. Its hook phrase 'because I'm happy' will have you feeling excited and positive. Pharrell's vocals make the track more catchy and soothing.

[embedded content]

11. DNCE – Cake By The Ocean

The wacky title to this comedy song makes you turn your head a little. Why would you do such a ridiculous thing as eat cake by the ocean?

As it turns out, the tune has a funny story behind it. The producers confused Sex On The Beach, an alcoholic beverage, with cake by the ocean, a common phrase. The lyrics aren’t meant to be taken seriously and that is why this funky jam is so much fun.

[embedded content]

12. Mark Ronson ft. Bruno Mars – Uptown Funk

The beat of this song and the lyrics are enough to have you dancing and singing along to it. Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson make it such a fun experience to watch the video.

There is no way one can sing it and have a bad mood. Dress up and act it out while mimicking the swag the song demands and you’re sure to have a great time.

[embedded content]

13. The Chainsmokers – #SELFIE

This is more of a spoken word that follows a girl who likes to take selfies with a danceable tune to it. In the video, the girl seems to solve all her problems by taking a selfie. The premise of the song is familiar, given the tendency to take a selfie everywhere.

[embedded content]

14. Los Del Rio – Macarena (Bayside Boys Remix)

You may know the remix of this song from the last dance scene in Hotel Transylvania 3. Its boppy beat and repeating lines together with the fun dance moves make this a funny song to sing and dance to.

[embedded content]

15. Carly Rae Jepsen – Call Me Maybe

This summer tune was so catchy we were all singing it. It brings back the feeling of having your first crush and making that awkward first move. Its flirty and fun parts make it great for karaoke or to make your day a little more carefree.

[embedded content]

When you are having a bad day or you just need to cheer up, these funny songs will help turn your mood around. Go through the list and create a playlist that will work for you. What were your best tracks?

[embedded content]

