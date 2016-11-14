Here are all top details about Jorge Garcia: age, weight loss, wife, net worth
Being overweight is an issue most people including celebrities battle with. It can affect one's self-esteem. Some Hollywood celebrities choose to share their weight loss journey with their fans and viewers. For American actor Jorge Garcia, his weight loss journey started when he was asked to lose some pounds by the producers of Lost. He opened up about his journey and shared his diet and workout plans.
Image: instagram.com, @pronouncedhorhay
Source: Instagram
Jorge gained public attention when he landed the role of Hugo ‘Hurley’ Reyes in Lost. He was later featured in other films and TV shows like Mr. Sunshine, Fringe, iSteve, and Hawaii Five-0. Amidst the roles he had, viewers began to notice that he was gaining weight. Jorge Garcia weight gain became a point of concern not only to him but also to his relatives and family.
Profile summary
- Name: Jorge Fernando Garcia
- Date of birth: April 28, 1973
- Place of birth: Omaha, Nebraska, United States
- Nationality: American
- Age: 46 years
- Zodiac sign: Taurus
- Height: 6 ft (1.83 m)
- Eye color: Dark brown
- Hair color: Black
- Spouse: Rebecca Birdsall
- Parents: Humberto Garcia, Dora Mesa
- Occupation: Actor, comedian
Background
The actor was born on April 28, 1973 in Omaha, Nebraska, United States. His Chilean-born father was a doctor while his Cuban-born mother was a professor.
He was raised in San Juan Capistrano, Orange County and attended San Clemente High School. Jorge joined wrestling and was named 'Triton of the Year' during his senior year.
In 1995, Jorge graduated with a major in Communication Studies from the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA). He also took classes at the Beverly Hills Playhouse acting school.
Career in acting
Garcia started auditioning for TV roles while he worked at Borders Books and Music. He made his acting debut in 1997 when he played the role of Hector Lopez in the TV series Becker. He was cast for thirteen seasons of the show.
His role as Hugo 'Hurley' Reyes on Lost was specifically created for him. This was after the producers spotted him on the comedy series, Curb Your Enthusiasm.
While on Lost, he wrote a blog about the show called Dispatches from the Island. He discussed the script of season 6 in a podcast titled Geronimo Jack’s Beard. He hosted the podcast alongside Bethany Leigh Shady.
In 2010, Garcia actor landed the role of Dr. Diego Soto in Alcatraz. He then made an appearance on an episode of How I Met Your Mother. The episode was titled Blitzgiving.
In 2011, he assumed the role of Bob Bobinson Bobert in Mr. Sunshine. He portrayed the role of Steve Wozniak in iSteve, a parody film produced by Funny or Die.
He appeared in a guest role in season four of Hawaii Five-0. He played the character of Jerry Ortega. He was later taken in as a regular on the show.
Is Jorge Garcia still on Hawaii Five-0? The actor left the show in September 2019. His last appearance was on season ten.
On November 14, 2016, the actor alongside Ralph Apel launched a bi-weekly podcast titled Kaiju Podcast.
The actor was also featured on the cover of Weezer's album, Hurley, named after his character on Lost. Does Jorge Garcia really sing? He performed with Weezer and even dropped lines with Rivers on Perfect Situation.
Here is a list of Jorge Garcia movies and TV shows:
Films
The actor made an appearance in the following movies:
- Raven’s Ridge (1997)- he had the role of Monty
- Tomorrow by Midnight (1999)- Jay
- King of the Open Mics (2000)- Meatloag
- The Slow and the Cautious (2002)- Teddy
- Old School (2003)- Jorge
- Our Time Is Up (2004)- Gardener
- The Good Humor Man (2005)- Mt. Rushmore
- Little Athens (2005)- He had the role of Pedro
- Deck the Halls (2006)- Wallace
- Sweetzer (2007)- He appeared as Sergio
- Maktub (2011)- He portrayed the role of Carlos
- The Ordained (2013)- Carlos
- Cooties (2014)- Rick
- The Wedding Ringer (2015)- He assumed the role of Lurch/ Garvey
- The Healer (2015)- Father Malloy
- The Ridiculous 6 (2015)- He had the role of Herm
- Get a Job (2016)- He assumed the role of Fermando
- Food Truck (2014)- He portrayed the character of Kyle
- Rock Dog (2016)- Germur
TV Shows
Jorge had roles in the following TV shows:
- The Wild Thornberrys (2000)- He voiced the character of Ricardo on the episode titled Spirited Away
- Spin City (2001)- He had the role of a Taxi driver on the episode titled The Arrival
- Columbo (2003)- He portrayed the character of Julius on the episode titled Columbo Likes the Nightlife
- Rock Me Baby (2003)- He had the role of Vizzy on the episode titled Would I Lie to You?
- Becker (2003-2004)- He assumed the role of Hector Lopez in thirteen episodes
- Curb Your Enthusiasm (2004)- He portrayed the character of a drug dealer on the episode dubbed The Car Pool Lane
- Higglytown Heroes (2005)- He voiced the character of a dog trainer on the episode titled Me and My Shadow/ Out to the Sea.
- Lost (2004- 2010)- He had the role of Hugo ‘Hurley’ Reyes in a total of 118 episodes
- How I Met Your Mother (2010-2014)- He assumed the character of Steve (The Blitz) on the episodes titled Blitzgiving and Gary Blauman
- Mr. Sunshine (2011)- He had the role of Bob Bobinson Bobert on three episodes titled Pilot, Hostile Workplace and The Assistant
- Fringe (2011)- He assumed the character of Kevin on the episode titled Os
- Alcatraz (2012)- He had the role of Dr. Diego Soto in 13 episodes
- Phineas and Ferb (2012)- He voiced the character of Rodrigo on the episode titled Minor Monogram
- Once Upon a Time (2012-2013)- He had the role of Anton the Giant in three episodes dubbed Tallahassee, Tiny and Lacey
- Californication (2013)- He assumed the character of a drug dealer in two episodes titled Rock and a Hard Place and Mad Dogs and Englishmen
- Maggie (2013-2017)- He portrayed the character of Gaspar in 5 episodes
- Hawaii Five-0 (2013-2019)- He took on the role of Jerry Ortega
- BoJack Horseman (2016)- He voiced himself in the episode titled The BoJack Horseman Show
Jorge Garcia awards and nominations
For his role in Lost, the actor earned these awards and nominations:
ALMA Awards
- 2009- Nominee in the Actor in Television- Drama category
- 2008- Winner of the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Television Series award
- 2007- Nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor- Television Series, Miniseries or Television Movie
- 2006- Winner of the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Television Series
Gold Derby Awards
- 2010- Nominee in the Ensemble of the Year category
- 2008- Winner of Ensemble of the year
- 2007- Nominee in the Ensemble of the Year category
- 2006- Nominee in the Ensemble of the Year category
Imagen Foundation Awards
- 2010- Nominee in the Best Actor- Television category
- 2009- Nominee in the Best Supporting Actor/Television category
- 2007- Nominee in the Best Supporting Actor- Television category
Monte-Carlo TV Festival
- 2010, 2009, 2007- Golden Nymph nominee in the Outstanding Actor- Drama Series category
Screen Actors Guild Awards
- 2006- Winner of the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series award
Teen Choice Awards
- 2007- Nominee in the Choice TV: Sidekick category
- 2006- Nominee in the TV- Choice Sidekick category
- 2005- Nominee in the Choice TV Breakout Performance- Male and Choice TV Sidekick categories.
For his role in Alcatraz, he was nominated for Best Actor/Television at the Imagen Foundation Awards in 2012.
Jorge Garcia weight gain
Jorge's weight gain was as a result of his unhealthy eating habits. Even though his weight was not much of an issue to him, but it was not good for his health. To have him around longer, his family and relatives advised him to lose weight.
For his role in Lost, the producers asked him to shed off some weight.
Jorge Garcia weight loss journey
The actor teamed up with dieticians and personal trainers. He was advised by the doctors to try a Nooch diet (also known as Nutritional Yeast). The diet makes use of deactivated yeast to break down fats, thus causing a person to lose weight. He also stayed away from alcohol, processed meals, dairy, and fatty food.
His meals were mostly made up of fruits, vegetables, and proteins. He started to work out on a regular with his exercises comprising of push-ups, sit-ups, arm circles, jogging, breathing exercises and more. Was Jorge Garcia skinny after his weight loss? No, he lost about 30 lbs but quickly regained all of it back.
Jorge Garcia eating plan
The actor was advised to follow the 7-day eating plan.
- Key rule: Work out and drink between 8 -10 glasses of water daily
- Avoid: Beef, bread, soda, dairy, potatoes, cheese
- Day 1: Fruits. The individual is allowed to eat as many fruits as possible due to their high fibrous content
- Day 2: Vegetables. Similar to the first day but with an addition or either raw or boiled veggies
- Day 3: No restrictions on fruits and veggies
- Day 4: 8 bananas and four glasses of milk
- Day 5: 6 large tomatoes with fish or chicken breast, or brown rice for vegans and vegetarians
- Day 6: Fish or chicken breast, or brown rice with either cooked or uncooked vegetables for vegans and vegetarians
- Day 7: A cup of brown rice and veggies
Jorges work out plan
The exercises that the actor did during the weight loss journey were:
- Arms circles
- Shoulder rotations
- Wrist rotations
- Neck rotations
- Stairs running
- Sit-ups
- Air cycling
- Push-ups
- Face exercises
- Breathing exercises
- Jogging or running
- Cycling
Rules for weight loss
The actor became an inspiration to many people who wanted to lose weight. According to him, the do’s and don’ts for weight loss are:
- Do not be in a rush to shed off the weight
- Follow a diet guideline step by step
- Avoid using oil or melted butter when preparing vegetables, chicken or fish
- Substitute large meals for small ones
- Do not overstrain your body and mind.
How much weight did Jorge Garcia lose? After following the diet and work out plan, Jorge Garcia lost over 100 pounds from his initial weight of 400 lbs.
Jorge Garcia then and now
How much does Jorge Garcia weigh? Jorge Garcia now weighs 175 kg or 386 lbs. Here is a Jorge Garcia weight loss photo:
Jorge Garcia wife
Who is Jorge Garcia married to? The actor got married to Rebecca Birdsall on June 22, 2019. They tied the knot at Leixlip Monor, Ireland. Rebecca is an actress and she has had several supporting roles.
In 2017, Rebecca made an appearance in Maggie with the role of Marilyn Monroe. She also appeared on an episode of Hawaii Five-0 as Susan Barnes.
Jorge Garcia net worth
According to Celebrity Net Worth, the actor and comedian has an estimated net worth of $5 million.
Jorge came into the limelight when he joined the cast of Lost. He did not let his weight shatter his dreams of becoming one of the best actors in the world. Jorge Garcia today is an inspiration to many aspiring actors.
