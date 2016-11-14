Home | News | General | Here are all top details about Jorge Garcia: age, weight loss, wife, net worth

Being overweight is an issue most people including celebrities battle with. It can affect one's self-esteem. Some Hollywood celebrities choose to share their weight loss journey with their fans and viewers. For American actor Jorge Garcia, his weight loss journey started when he was asked to lose some pounds by the producers of Lost. He opened up about his journey and shared his diet and workout plans.

Jorge gained public attention when he landed the role of Hugo ‘Hurley’ Reyes in Lost. He was later featured in other films and TV shows like Mr. Sunshine, Fringe, iSteve, and Hawaii Five-0. Amidst the roles he had, viewers began to notice that he was gaining weight. Jorge Garcia weight gain became a point of concern not only to him but also to his relatives and family.

Background

The actor was born on April 28, 1973 in Omaha, Nebraska, United States. His Chilean-born father was a doctor while his Cuban-born mother was a professor.

He was raised in San Juan Capistrano, Orange County and attended San Clemente High School. Jorge joined wrestling and was named 'Triton of the Year' during his senior year.

In 1995, Jorge graduated with a major in Communication Studies from the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA). He also took classes at the Beverly Hills Playhouse acting school.

Career in acting

Garcia started auditioning for TV roles while he worked at Borders Books and Music. He made his acting debut in 1997 when he played the role of Hector Lopez in the TV series Becker. He was cast for thirteen seasons of the show.

His role as Hugo 'Hurley' Reyes on Lost was specifically created for him. This was after the producers spotted him on the comedy series, Curb Your Enthusiasm.

While on Lost, he wrote a blog about the show called Dispatches from the Island. He discussed the script of season 6 in a podcast titled Geronimo Jack’s Beard. He hosted the podcast alongside Bethany Leigh Shady.

In 2010, Garcia actor landed the role of Dr. Diego Soto in Alcatraz. He then made an appearance on an episode of How I Met Your Mother. The episode was titled Blitzgiving.

In 2011, he assumed the role of Bob Bobinson Bobert in Mr. Sunshine. He portrayed the role of Steve Wozniak in iSteve, a parody film produced by Funny or Die.

He appeared in a guest role in season four of Hawaii Five-0. He played the character of Jerry Ortega. He was later taken in as a regular on the show.

Is Jorge Garcia still on Hawaii Five-0? The actor left the show in September 2019. His last appearance was on season ten.

On November 14, 2016, the actor alongside Ralph Apel launched a bi-weekly podcast titled Kaiju Podcast.

The actor was also featured on the cover of Weezer's album, Hurley, named after his character on Lost. Does Jorge Garcia really sing? He performed with Weezer and even dropped lines with Rivers on Perfect Situation.

Here is a list of Jorge Garcia movies and TV shows:

Films

The actor made an appearance in the following movies:

Raven’s Ridge (1997)- he had the role of Monty

(1997)- he had the role of Monty Tomorrow by Midnight (1999)- Jay

(1999)- Jay King of the Open Mics (2000)- Meatloag

(2000)- Meatloag The Slow and the Cautious (2002)- Teddy

(2002)- Teddy Old School (2003)- Jorge

(2003)- Jorge Our Time Is Up (2004)- Gardener

(2004)- Gardener The Good Humor Man (2005)- Mt. Rushmore

(2005)- Mt. Rushmore Little Athens (2005)- He had the role of Pedro

(2005)- He had the role of Pedro Deck the Halls (2006)- Wallace

(2006)- Wallace Sweetzer (2007)- He appeared as Sergio

(2007)- He appeared as Sergio Maktub (2011)- He portrayed the role of Carlos

(2011)- He portrayed the role of Carlos The Ordained (2013)- Carlos

(2013)- Carlos Cooties ( 2014)- Rick

2014)- Rick The Wedding Ringer (2015)- He assumed the role of Lurch/ Garvey

(2015)- He assumed the role of Lurch/ Garvey The Healer (2015)- Father Malloy

(2015)- Father Malloy The Ridiculous 6 (2015)- He had the role of Herm

(2015)- He had the role of Herm Get a Job (2016)- He assumed the role of Fermando

(2016)- He assumed the role of Fermando Food Truck (2014)- He portrayed the character of Kyle

(2014)- He portrayed the character of Kyle Rock Dog (2016)- Germur

TV Shows

Jorge had roles in the following TV shows:

The Wild Thornberrys (2000)- He voiced the character of Ricardo on the episode titled Spirited Away

(2000)- He voiced the character of Ricardo on the episode titled Spin City (2001)- He had the role of a Taxi driver on the episode titled The Arrival

(2001)- He had the role of a Taxi driver on the episode titled Columbo (2003)- He portrayed the character of Julius on the episode titled Columbo Likes the Nightlife

(2003)- He portrayed the character of Julius on the episode titled Rock Me Baby (2003)- He had the role of Vizzy on the episode titled Would I Lie to You?

(2003)- He had the role of Vizzy on the episode titled Becker (2003-2004)- He assumed the role of Hector Lopez in thirteen episodes

(2003-2004)- He assumed the role of Hector Lopez in thirteen episodes Curb Your Enthusiasm (2004)- He portrayed the character of a drug dealer on the episode dubbed The Car Pool Lane

(2004)- He portrayed the character of a drug dealer on the episode dubbed Higglytown Heroes (2005)- He voiced the character of a dog trainer on the episode titled Me and My Shadow/ Out to the Sea.

(2005)- He voiced the character of a dog trainer on the episode titled Lost (2004- 2010)- He had the role of Hugo ‘Hurley’ Reyes in a total of 118 episodes

(2004- 2010)- He had the role of Hugo ‘Hurley’ Reyes in a total of 118 episodes How I Met Your Mother (2010-2014)- He assumed the character of Steve (The Blitz) on the episodes titled Blitzgiving and Gary Blauman

(2010-2014)- He assumed the character of Steve (The Blitz) on the episodes titled and Mr. Sunshine (2011)- He had the role of Bob Bobinson Bobert on three episodes titled Pilot , Hostile Workplace and The Assistant

(2011)- He had the role of Bob Bobinson Bobert on three episodes titled , and Fringe (2011)- He assumed the character of Kevin on the episode titled Os

(2011)- He assumed the character of Kevin on the episode titled Alcatraz (2012)- He had the role of Dr. Diego Soto in 13 episodes

(2012)- He had the role of Dr. Diego Soto in 13 episodes Phineas and Ferb (2012)- He voiced the character of Rodrigo on the episode titled Minor Monogram

(2012)- He voiced the character of Rodrigo on the episode titled Once Upon a Time (2012-2013)- He had the role of Anton the Giant in three episodes dubbed Tallahassee, Tiny and Lacey

(2012-2013)- He had the role of Anton the Giant in three episodes dubbed and Californication (2013)- He assumed the character of a drug dealer in two episodes titled Rock and a Hard Place and Mad Dogs and Englishmen

(2013)- He assumed the character of a drug dealer in two episodes titled and and Maggie (2013-2017)- He portrayed the character of Gaspar in 5 episodes

(2013-2017)- He portrayed the character of Gaspar in 5 episodes Hawaii Five-0 (2013-2019)- He took on the role of Jerry Ortega

(2013-2019)- He took on the role of Jerry Ortega BoJack Horseman (2016)- He voiced himself in the episode titled The BoJack Horseman Show

Jorge Garcia awards and nominations

For his role in Lost, the actor earned these awards and nominations:

ALMA Awards

2009- Nominee in the Actor in Television- Drama category

2008- Winner of the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Television Series award

2007- Nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor- Television Series, Miniseries or Television Movie

2006- Winner of the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Television Series

Gold Derby Awards

2010- Nominee in the Ensemble of the Year category

2008- Winner of Ensemble of the year

2007- Nominee in the Ensemble of the Year category

2006- Nominee in the Ensemble of the Year category

Imagen Foundation Awards

2010- Nominee in the Best Actor- Television category

2009- Nominee in the Best Supporting Actor/Television category

2007- Nominee in the Best Supporting Actor- Television category

Monte-Carlo TV Festival

2010, 2009, 2007- Golden Nymph nominee in the Outstanding Actor- Drama Series category

Screen Actors Guild Awards

2006- Winner of the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series award

Teen Choice Awards

2007- Nominee in the Choice TV: Sidekick category

2006- Nominee in the TV- Choice Sidekick category

2005- Nominee in the Choice TV Breakout Performance- Male and Choice TV Sidekick categories.

For his role in Alcatraz, he was nominated for Best Actor/Television at the Imagen Foundation Awards in 2012.

Jorge Garcia weight gain

Jorge's weight gain was as a result of his unhealthy eating habits. Even though his weight was not much of an issue to him, but it was not good for his health. To have him around longer, his family and relatives advised him to lose weight.

For his role in Lost, the producers asked him to shed off some weight.

Jorge Garcia weight loss journey

The actor teamed up with dieticians and personal trainers. He was advised by the doctors to try a Nooch diet (also known as Nutritional Yeast). The diet makes use of deactivated yeast to break down fats, thus causing a person to lose weight. He also stayed away from alcohol, processed meals, dairy, and fatty food.

His meals were mostly made up of fruits, vegetables, and proteins. He started to work out on a regular with his exercises comprising of push-ups, sit-ups, arm circles, jogging, breathing exercises and more. Was Jorge Garcia skinny after his weight loss? No, he lost about 30 lbs but quickly regained all of it back.

Jorge Garcia eating plan

The actor was advised to follow the 7-day eating plan.

Key rule: Work out and drink between 8 -10 glasses of water daily

Avoid: Beef, bread, soda, dairy, potatoes, cheese

Day 1: Fruits. The individual is allowed to eat as many fruits as possible due to their high fibrous content

Day 2: Vegetables. Similar to the first day but with an addition or either raw or boiled veggies

Day 3: No restrictions on fruits and veggies

Day 4: 8 bananas and four glasses of milk

Day 5: 6 large tomatoes with fish or chicken breast, or brown rice for vegans and vegetarians

Day 6: Fish or chicken breast, or brown rice with either cooked or uncooked vegetables for vegans and vegetarians

Day 7: A cup of brown rice and veggies

Jorges work out plan

The exercises that the actor did during the weight loss journey were:

Arms circles

Shoulder rotations

Wrist rotations

Neck rotations

Stairs running

Sit-ups

Air cycling

Push-ups

Face exercises

Breathing exercises

Jogging or running

Cycling

Rules for weight loss

The actor became an inspiration to many people who wanted to lose weight. According to him, the do’s and don’ts for weight loss are:

Do not be in a rush to shed off the weight

Follow a diet guideline step by step

Avoid using oil or melted butter when preparing vegetables, chicken or fish

Substitute large meals for small ones

Do not overstrain your body and mind.

How much weight did Jorge Garcia lose? After following the diet and work out plan, Jorge Garcia lost over 100 pounds from his initial weight of 400 lbs.

Jorge Garcia then and now

How much does Jorge Garcia weigh? Jorge Garcia now weighs 175 kg or 386 lbs. Here is a Jorge Garcia weight loss photo:

Jorge Garcia wife

Who is Jorge Garcia married to? The actor got married to Rebecca Birdsall on June 22, 2019. They tied the knot at Leixlip Monor, Ireland. Rebecca is an actress and she has had several supporting roles.

In 2017, Rebecca made an appearance in Maggie with the role of Marilyn Monroe. She also appeared on an episode of Hawaii Five-0 as Susan Barnes.

Jorge Garcia net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the actor and comedian has an estimated net worth of $5 million.

Jorge came into the limelight when he joined the cast of Lost. He did not let his weight shatter his dreams of becoming one of the best actors in the world. Jorge Garcia today is an inspiration to many aspiring actors.

[embedded content]

