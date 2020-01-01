Home | News | General | LAGOS LOCKDOWN: CRFFN, Shippers’ Council pull banks back to Apapa over duty payments
By Godwin Oritse

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) said 23 ships laden with petroleum products, food items, and other goods had arrived and discharged their contents at the Lagos Port Complex.

FOLLOWING difficulties being faced by freight forwarders in the    of payments of import duties and other levies and dues through    commercial banks during the lockdown of Lagos and Ogun states, the Nigerian Shippers’ Council, NSC, and the Council for the Regulation of Freight Forwarding in Nigeria (CRFFN) have convinced revenue collecting banks to reopen their offices in Apapa.

The banks had closed shops in accordance with the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari restricting movements and business activities in Lagos, Ogun and Abuja for 14 days starting March 31, 2020.

But following the intervention of the Chief Executives of both CRFFN and NSC, no fewer than seven banks are expected to reopen in Apapa for the purpose of collecting revenue from clearing agents and ensuring continuous clearing of goods and ports operations.

Our correspondent learnt that the freight forwarders were having difficulties making payments for Customs duty, as well as shipping companies and terminal operators fees.

The challenges were brought to the attention of the CEOs of both the CRFFN and the Shippers Council, who collectively convinced the banks to reopen in Apapa.

Vanguard

