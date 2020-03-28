FG disowns free Internet promises, COVID-19 donations

The commission, in a statement on Thursday, identified the fake website as https://covid-19-fg-grant.blogspot.com/?=1, saying it was asking Nigerians to apply for a free Internet bundle, claiming it was being given by the Nigerian government in collaboration with NCC.

The website asked Nigerians to apply for free Internet by clicking a web link, which automatically led to a webpage with a dialogue box where they were expected to fill in their bio data and other demographics.

The commission said, “NCC wishes to state categorically that neither the Nigerian government nor the commission has issued such a message to Nigerian citizens.



In a related development, the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning has denied circulating a letter calling for donations to fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The ministry said the letter titled, ‘Donations so far for the fight against COVID-19 in Nigeria’ with reference number FMF/HMF/S-EFFE-REC/2020/1 and dated March 28, 2020 was fake and an attempt to defraud unsuspecting members of the public.

The ministry said this in a statement issued by the Special Adviser, Media and Communications to the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Yunusa Abdullahi.

