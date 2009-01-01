Donald Trump announces result of second coronavirus test

The result showed that he has not been infected by the virus.

Trump disclosed the result Thursday at his White House daily briefing on the pandemic.

“I think I took it really out of curiosity to see how quickly it worked,” said Trump.

Trump first took the test last month after coming into contact with a Brazilian official.

The Brazilian tested positive for the coronavirus, but Trump was negative.

At the daily White House briefing, Trump announced plans for the U.S. military and federal personnel to operate a makeshift hospital set up in the Javits Convention Centre in New York.

The emergency hospital is expected to help the city grapple with a flood of patients.

New York is now the epicentre of the U.S. epidemic with more than 47,000 confirmed cases in the city.

White House senior adviser Jared Kushner said the government will send to the New York public hospital system N-95 protective masks to help medical workers get through the next month.

Kushner is a member of the coronavirus task force,

Trump had initially played down the threat from the virus.

He has now invoked the Korean War-era Defense Production Act to try to order companies to produce hospital ventilators.

The ventilators are essential in keeping alive patients hit hard by the COVID-19 respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus.

He said he also used the law to get General Motors to produce more N-95 masks.

“We have over 100,000 (ventilators) being built right now or soon to be started,” Trump said.

