COVID-19: RCCG parish throws out chairs, puts food packs in place for the needy

It was gathered that the RCCG parish is the Champions Cathedral parish in Warri Province 5, and the food packs are for onward distribution to members, and neighbours of the church, who are in need.

According to sources, the church has always carried out this goodwill back to back, but that this time around, the church is doing it to ameliorate the effects of the government stay at home order in the face of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

Recall that COVID-19 broke out in the country in late February and governments at all levels, including the Delta State Government, put containment measures in place.



As part of the containment measures, the government closed all borders to avoid more imported cases of COVID-19. Also, citizens were advised to stay at home to avoid community transmission.

However, with the stay at home orders being enforced across States of the federation, there are attendant consequences. Many Nigerians have complained of lack of power supply and hunger.

While the government is distributing cash to the vulnerable, and individuals are donating funds for the poor in the society, churches are not left out.

