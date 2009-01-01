Breaking: Tragedy as Nigerian footballer shot by hoodlums in Ibadan
- 2 hours 24 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Charles Tambe, Abia Warriors goalkeeper, has been shot in Ibadan by suspected hoodlums in the city of Ibadan, Oyo state.
It is understood that the Abia Warriors shot-stopper was rushed to the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan for medical attention.
Details of what transpired between the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) have not been ascertained as at the time of writing this report.
More details later.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles