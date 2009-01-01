Home | News | General | Breaking: Tragedy as Nigerian footballer shot by hoodlums in Ibadan
  2 hours 24 minutes ago
Charles Tambe, Abia Warriors goalkeeper, has been shot in Ibadan by suspected hoodlums in the city of Ibadan, Oyo state.

It is understood that the Abia Warriors shot-stopper was rushed to the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan for medical attention.

Details of what transpired between the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) have not been ascertained as at the time of writing this report.

More details later.

