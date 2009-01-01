Home | News | General | Covid-19: Much tears as another top Nigerian doctor dies abroad while treating patients in US (photo)

- Nigeria has taken a huge loss as Apostle Caleb Anya died of coronavirus in the United States

- The Nigerian doctor got infected with the virus in New York while he was treating patients

- An indigen of Ohafia in Abia state, he has been described as a hero by his family members

It is a sad day for the country as another Nigerian top doctor died abroad. Apostle Caleb Anya lost his life in the US as Covid-19 hit the country hard.

The deceased is among thousands of health officials overwhelmed in America as the country becomes the third country with the highest coronavirus cases in the world.

Reports said that Caleb died exactly five days he was admitted into a New York hospital after contracting Covid-19.

The late illustrious citizen of the country is from Ohafia, Abia state and will be cremated according to the order given on coronavirus patients.

A collage of the doctor in his normal hospital garb and Covid-19 kit. Photo source: CelabrationNG

Source: UGC

His close relatives have described him as a hero, and that fits as the man lost his life while trying to save others from the pandemic.

A quick look at his Twitter account @CalebAnya showed that he was not just a hardworking doctor but a very pious man.

He is very passionate about serving God as most of his tweets dating back to 2018 reflect. May God rest his soul.

See some of his tweets below:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria lost one of its top medical doctors in the diaspora, Alfa Saadu, who was in the United Kingdom taking care of persons infected with Covid-19.

Some of those who know the medical doctor mourned him on social media. It was gathered that he had joined the UK medical personnel as a volunteer when the virus broke out in the country. He later got infected.

One of such mourners called him a brilliant and eloquent gentleman. "You always worked really hard and came back to help," he added.

In his tribute, Bukola Saraki, a former Senate president, said: "My condolences go to the family of late Dr. Alfa Sa'adu, the people of Pategi and Kwara State on the death of the foremost medical practitioner who passed away in London this morning.

"Late Dr Sa'adu provided leadership for our people in the diaspora as he served for many years as Chiarman, Kwara State Association of Nigeria (Kwasang UK).

"Back at home, he was a community leader and traditional office holder as Galadima of Pategi. He will be sorely missed."

