Premier League clubs make stunning and final decision on the 2019/20 season

An unnamed Premier League side have reportedly suggested that the suspended 2019/20 season be completed in China due to the fear and threat of coronavirus in England and Europe.

The Premier League has been on suspension since last month after the coronavirus bug became more deadly killing many people in Europe.

And after Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea star Callum Hudson-Odoi contracted the virus, the Premier League board were forced to put an hold on this season's campaign.

Already, there have been reports that 18 Premier League clubs have already made it clear that they want the season to be completed so as for a true champions to be emerged.

And according to the report on Givemesport, a club has already proposed that all the 20 clubs be flown to China where the season can be concluded.

Despite the fact that the deadly coronavirus originated from China, there are reports that the country is now free from the disease in what was a brilliant effort by the government.

There are also reports that the Premier League will lose £762 million in broadcast revenue if the 2019/20 season is not concluded.

This situation is now a worrisome one for the League body on what they should decide on as they are expected to meet later on Friday to discuss.

In case they decide on ending the League abruptly, then Liverpool will be the biggest losers because they have been waiting to win the title for this term.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Rio Ferdinand suggested that the Premier League board should cancel the 2019/20 season because of the threat and spread of coronavirus.

And should the Premier League chiefs agree to do that, then it will be a big blow for Jurgen Klopp and his wards at Liverpool who have been waiting to win the title for the past 30 years.

Coronavirus crisis has been a serious issue which has been affecting all humans on earth in one way or the other as many businesses have gone down.

Rio Ferdinand stated that his opinion about the Premier League season being cancelled has nothing to do with his rivalry with Liverpool when he was playing for Man United.

The 41-year-old Englishman explained that he is only thinking about the safety of the players who are the primary actors in the round leather game.

