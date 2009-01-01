Home | News | General | BREAKING: Nigeria records six new cases of COVID-19, total now 190
BREAKING: Nigeria records six new cases of COVID-19, total now 190



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  2 hours 32 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Six new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Osun State, Nigeria. There are 190 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Twenty have been discharged with two deaths

Six new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Osun State, Nigeria.

As at 11:00 am 3rd April there are 190 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Twenty have been discharged with two deaths

