BREAKING: Nigeria records six new cases of COVID-19, total now 190
- 2 hours 32 minutes ago
Six new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Osun State, Nigeria. There are 190 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Twenty have been discharged with two deaths
Six new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Osun State, Nigeria.
As at 11:00 am 3rd April there are 190 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Twenty have been discharged with two deaths
