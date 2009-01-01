Home | News | General | For climbing into the stands to confront a fan, police make decision about Premier league star

- Eric Dier went haywire in their FA Cup game against Norwich

- The Tottenham star dashed into the stands to confront an irate fan

- Police have concluded their investigation into the incident saying the player committed no crime

Tottenham’s Eric Dier will now heave a sigh of relief after escaping criminal charges for his action in their FA Cup exit against Norwich where he jumped into the stands to confront a fan, SunSport reports.

Dier scaled the advertising hoardings and dashed to face the fan in particular before being held back by stewards and some other fans.

The highly entertaining fixture had ended 1-1 after extra time before Norwich stole the show after winning 3-2 via penalty shootout.

26-year-old Dier had sighted his brother in fisticuffs with an irate fan before he hopped through all form all barriers to confront the individual.

However, a month after the incident, police concluded their investigation into the brawl and said the player has not committed an offence.

Met police said they have reviewed the footage and have concluded that the Tottenham star did not commit any criminal act, saying there is no case.

The Met said: “The investigation concluded with no further action.”

Recall that Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho frowned at Dier's behaviour in that game. The England midfielder was caught on camera running after a Spurs fan in the stands who allegedly insulted him after the penalty loss.

A video clip revealed the incident but it was not clear what Dier's intent was, not until Mourinho explained in a post-match interview why his player was emotional saying he was hurt when his family name was mentioned.

