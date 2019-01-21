Home | News | General | Arsenal star who was loaned to Barcelona completely loses interest in playing football

- Marcus McGuane was one of Arsenal's promising youngsters as he earned a loan deal to Barcelona

- Mcguane was the second Englishman after Gary Lineker to play for the Spanish giants

- But he struggled for game time at the Camp Nou and was loaned to Dutch second division side Telstar

Marcus McGuane was one of the few Arsenal players who had the luck to play for a bigger club when he was loaned to Barcelona.

After spending 12 years at the north London side, he earned a breakthrough to join La Liga giants.

McGuane became the first England player since 1989 to join Barcelona after legendary Tottenham striker Gary Lineker.

But things did not go down well with McGuane as he struggled for game time before Arsenal's academy manager Andries Jonker came to his rescue.

The Englishman ended his terrible spell at the Camp Nou to pitch his tent with a Dutch second division side Telstar.

The 21-year-old got his groove back as he moved back to England to join Nottingham Forest.

Jonker told SunSport: “His brother called, 'We're in trouble. Can you help?' I said, 'If you can't find a solution, he can play for me.'

“Marcus said, ‘I’m not enjoying football anymore, I need to rediscover it. You can help me.' I told him this level is too low, he should play at the highest level in a real football country, he’s too good for this.

“But he decided he wanted to play for Telstar, come back to me and enjoy football again.”

