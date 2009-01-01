Home | News | General | The interesting life story of Ammika Harris

Ammika Harris is a popular Instagram Star in the United States of America. Her fame grew after she started dating Chris Brown. Most of her fans say that she resembles the Chris Brown ex-girlfriend, Karrueche Tran. Through Brown, she has been able to attract many fans globally.

Image; instagram.com, @ammikaaa

Source: UGC

Harris has been ranked in the list of popular celebrities. As well she is in the list of the most successful people who were born on the 16th of the month of May. The celebrity is also listed among the top Instagram Stars. Interesting to note is that she is also among the youngest and richest celebrities in America.

Profile summary

Birth name: Ammika Harris

Ammika Harris Date of birth: May 16, 1993

May 16, 1993 Ammika Harris age: 26 years

26 years Height: 5 feet 11 inches

5 feet 11 inches Weight: 55 Kg

55 Kg Hair color: Black

Black Eye color: dark brown

dark brown Zodiac sign: Taurus

Taurus Town of birth: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Country: United States of America

United States of America Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Blasian

Blasian Profession: Instagram Star, Model

Instagram Star, Model Instagram: ammikaaa

Early life

The Instagram star, Harris, was born on the 16th of March in the year 1993, in Atlanta, Georgia, United States of America. She belongs to Blasian ethnicity. Ammika is of Asian, African American, and Native American descent. Her mum is Thai, while her dad is black. She studied in Los Angeles at the University of California. The celebrity has not disclosed anything to do with her parents’ professions as well as her siblings in her social media accounts. However, Harris might disclose such personal information soon even though she lives a very secret life like many other celebrities.

Image; instagram.com, @ammikaaa

Source: UGC

Chris Brown baby mama dating life

Ammika had a long time crush on the singer, Chris Brown. This started in the years 2014 when she was still at the university. It was evident that the celebrity liked Brown from how she used to listen to his videos. There is a statement she wrote of her tweeter handle about her crush on Chris. Chris Brown girlfriend wrote:

Hey, everyone has a celeb crush — Breezy just happened to be hers! On Oct. 28, 2014, she tweeted, “Going tru @chris brown videos like .” We feel you, girl.

Chris Brown dating life started with his ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran. Their relationship did not last for long. After some time, there were rumors that the singer, Chris, was in another relationship with Ammika. The couple started dating back in the year 2015. However, they did not confirm their relationship status. However, Harris’ Instagram posts were good evidence that they were lovebirds with Chris.

In January 2019, their fans spotted them in Paris, enjoying their time together. While still in Paris, Chris was detained after being accused by Harris that he raped her at a local hotel. A few days before his arrest, they had a good time together at the Cirque Bonheur nightclub. Fortunately, he was released after a few days.

Image; instagram.com, @ammikaaa

Source: UGC

Chris Brown baby mother pregnancy

In the month of May 2019, Harris broke the news to her love partner, Chris, about her pregnancy. As a result, Brown had to stop the love affair with several ladies whom he was linked to that time so that he could focus on his baby mother. Chris shared his happiness on his Instagram handle, as he was going to welcome his second child with Harris. Back in the years 2014, he had got a baby girl, Royalty, with Nia Guzman. Chris brown kid is five years old as of 2020.

Unfortunately, Ammika and Chris separated mid-way her pregnancy journey. However, their relationship has been on and off since then, and they are not together as of 2020. Chris used to hint Ammika’s pregnancy every time she posted a picture on her Instagram. On November 20, 2019, an ex-girlfriend, Harris, was blessed with a baby boy. Chris Brown baby was named Aeko Catori Brown.

Chris Brown babys mother facts

The Instagram Star celebrates her birthday every year on May 16. She is 26 years old as of 2020. The beauty is a great fan of Brown ex-girlfriend, Karrueche Tran. Chris Brown's girlfriend is a popular model and expresses how beautiful she is through her social media handles. She is a former student from the University of California in Los Angeles. Her zodiac birth sign is Taurus. The star had a crush on Chis since the time she was in University. She is an ex-girlfriend of the RnB singer and Rapper Chis Brown. Chris Brown baby momma is Asian, African American, and Native American descent. The beauty’s relationship status is not known yet.

Image; instagram.com, @ammikaaa

Source: UGC

How much is Chris Brown baby mom net worth?

The Instagram Star is a very passionate person about her career. As a result, she has been able to accumulate a good amount of cash from the time she started her Instagram star and modeling profession. In her 20’s she has turned out to be very successful. Even though they are not together with the popular RnB rapper, Chris, she has the ability to bring up his baby boy in a luxurious life. The celebrity is enjoying a net worth of 1 million to 5 million dollars as of 2020.

Ammika Harris is a well-known American Instagram Star and model. As Chris Brown ex-girlfriend, she has 832 thousand followers on her Instagram handle. She has also been very hardworking, where she keeps advertising her modeling skills on her social media accounts. This is good evidence that she is a popular star globally. The young celebrity fans have been increasing day and day out. Her successful life is a great inspiration and a good example of many upcoming models and Instagram Stars.

