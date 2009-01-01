Home | News | General | Coronavirus: Nigeria is faced with economic challenges - Presidential committee

- The presidential committee on the impact of the coronavirus on Nigeria’s economy discloses that COVID-19 has slowed down the growth of the Nigerian economy

- Timipre Sylva, the minister of state for petroleum resources, said the Nigerian economy is not in the best shape

- The governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, states that coronavirus has also impacted the global economy

The presidential committee on the impact of the coronavirus on Nigeria’s economy has disclosed that the Nigerian economy is facing serious challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The committee made the disclosure on Thursday, April 2, after a meeting with President Buhari in Abuja where the president was briefed on current happenings around the world due to COVID-19 and its impact on the country’s economy, Vanguard reports.

The presidential committee says COVID-19 has slowed down the growth of the Nigerian economy

Source: UGC

Timipre Sylva, the minister of state for petroleum resources, who is also a member of the committee, said the Nigerian economy was not in the best shape due to falling oil prices caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus: Buhari meets CBN gov, finance minister, others over state of economy

The governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, who is also a member of the committee, said the coronavirus had impacted the global economy and may even lead to recession globally.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has charged the ministry of finance budget and national planning to ensure that Nigerian civil servants get their salaries paid promptly.

The Nation reports that the president gave the directive on Thursday, April 2, during a meeting with members of the presidential committee on the review of the impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on the economy, held at the State House, Abuja.

Legit.ng gathered that while recapping details of the meeting to State House correspondents after the meeting, the chairman of the committee and minister of finance, budget and national planning, Zainab Ahmed, also said the president further directed that measures to protect the poor and the vulnerable are put in place.

Coronavirus: Tinubu raises alarm, says Nigerian health system can’t tackle large scale of COVID-19

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News Anywhere 24/7. Spend less on the Internet!

She said the committee met with the president to update him on the developments instigated by the COVID-19 pandemic globally and how much effect it has had on the nation’s economy.

Speaking on the directives to issue at the meeting, she said besides ensuring prompt payment of civil servants’ salaries, she said the president ordered the protection of critical national assets.

In another news, Governor Udom Emmanuel has announced a total cessation of movements and prohibition of all events of any nature for 14 days in Akwa Ibom after five cases of coronavirus was confirmed in the state.

The governor announced the move in a statewide broadcast on Thursday, April 2. He said the move was to enable medical experts to commence contact tracing to identify those who may have been exposed to the five confirmed patients.

Coronavirus: We’re not distributing cars, NASS has approved funds for NCDC, Lagos over COVID-19 - Reps

He said the patients who are mostly healthcare professionals, are in good health with no symptoms, and they have been moved to the state isolation centres for proper management.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We keep evolving to serve our readers better.

Street gist: Coronavirus no suppose affect people wey dey suffer | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...