Home | News | General | COVID-19: Oyetola signs important law enforcing lockdown in Osun state

- Amid the coronavirus lockdown, Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun state has signed an executive order into law

- The new law enforces the lockdown in Osun state against the spread of COVID-19

- The executive order also bans anyone from violating the sit-at-home order in Osun state

In line with the lockdown order to curb the spread of coronavirus, Osun state governor, Gboyega Oyetola on Thursday, April 2, signed the Osun Infectious Diseases (Emergency Prevention) Regulations 2020, into law.

The governor signed the regulation which enforces the COVID-19 lockdown in the state against the spread of the global pandemic in the state

According to Premium Times, the executive order addresses the dissemination of false information regarding the virus and bans anyone from violating the order to stay home in the state during the period of the lockdown.

The law which the governor signed addresses the promotion of unverified or unapproved vaccines that claim to cure or reduce instances of persons infected with the coronavirus. The regulation constitutes these as an offense.

Coronavirus: Buhari orders prompt payment of salaries

Osun state governor, Gboyega Oyetola

Source: Facebook

Anyone found guilty is liable to six-month imprisonment with the option of a fine.

PAY ATTENTION: Download our mobile app to enjoy the latest news update

Legit.ng previously reported that President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday, March 30, signed the COVID-19 Regulations, 2020, into law in Abuja. Femi Adesina, the special adviser to the president, revealed this in a statement, saying that COVID-19 has been declared a dangerous infectious disease.

The presidential spokesman went on to note that the Act is in line with the exercising of the powers conferred on Buhari by Sections 2, 3 and 4 of the Quarantine Act (CAP Q2 LFN 2004), and all other powers enabling him in that behalf.

Following the confirmation of the second case of coronavirus in the state, the Osun government had announced the total lockdown of the state starting from Tuesday, March 31.

Good news as GenCos promises Nigerians adequate power supply during COVID-19 lockdown

The government reaffirmed the commitment to shut down all the land boundaries effective from midnight, Sunday, March 29.

The governor of the state, made the disclosure during a statewide broadcast on the morning of Sunday, March 29.

Oyetola maintained that there would be no movement within the state during the shutdown while those on essential duties such as health personnel, fire service, environmental officials, security personnel, power and water supply agencies, media and telecommunication officers would be on duty.

In a related development, the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Osun has triggered widespread reactions from residents mounting pressure on the state government.

In light of this, Ismail Omipidan, the chief press secretary to Governor Gboyega Oyetola, has come out to explain how the state came about the number.

Omipidan in a press statement released on Wednesday, April 1, pointed out that the persons who tested positive for the virus were actually 127 returnees who arrived the state on Saturday, March 28, but were prevented from having contact with indigenes.

Ganduje says prayer is the best fire against coronavirus as he declares one-day fast in Kano

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have upgraded to serve you better

Coronavirus: Are Nigerians really afraid of COVID-19? New survey reveals more | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...