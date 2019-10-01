Home | News | General | U.S. wants to help coronavirus patients without health cover, says Pence

Millions of Americans without health insurance should not have to pay for any Covid-19 treatment, the White House said on Friday in Washington.

“We don’t want any American to have to worry about getting a test or treatment,’’ U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said on Thursday at the White House.

President Donald Trump had instructed the White House coronavirus task force to find ways for the government to pay for treatment for the 30 million or so Americans who are not covered by health insurance.

They are working on a proposal for Trump to use coronavirus funds to pay the hospitals directly.

