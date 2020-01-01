Spike in fake news distracting Covid-19 fight – Lai Mohammed
The minister said that if Nigerians do not change their ways, the country might witness upsurge in infection of the deadly disease.
“I do not want to raise any alarm, but give a scenario, if one per cent of our population is infected that is two million people.
“We do not have two million beds in all our hospitals combined, it is not a joke and that is why Nigerians should take the Government seriously.
“You see, COVID-19 does not kill as fast as Ebola, even SARS, but the damage it does to the economy, the social dislocation is worst.
“I pray that we overcome and contain COVID-19, even if we do so next month, the effects will still be felt for many more months,” he said.
The minister said the country’s bench mark for crude oil was 57 dollar per barrel, but unfortunately it has gone below 20 dollars and the implications on the economy are grave.
He said Nigerians should appreciate the fact that the pandemic is a real war but the enemy is invincible and the only control is if they obey the simple rules of self-isolation, social distancing and personal hygiene.
The minister said many Nigerians are living in denial while many more do not even believe that the disease is real.
“In Katsina state last week, an entire police station was burnt down by an irate mob that felt angered that they were not allowed to attend the Friday Juma’at service.
“When you look at those that have been afflicted by this virus anywhere in the world, you will see that nobody is immune,” he said.
Mohammed said media reporting of sensationalising those who contacted the virus was also not encouraging people to come out for testing.
