COVID-19: Killing of Warri youth by Soldier is regrettable — Askia

Perez Brisibe

Reactions have continued to trail Thursday’s reported killing of a youth in Warri by soldiers during the 14-day lockdown order by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as a measure to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in Delta State.

The victim, Joseph Pessu, was said to have been killed after he allegedly failed to stop at a security checkpoint mounted by security operatives to monitor the level of compliance of the lockdown by residents in the area.

Describing the incident as regrettable, Managing Director of the Delta State Oil Producing Area Development Commission, DESOPADEC, Chief Askia Ogieh, appealed to all Deltans to cooperate with security agencies so as not to endanger their lives.

Askia in a statement, Friday, said: “On this Day Three of the Stay-at-Home directive by our Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, I hereby commend all Deltans for harkening to the call through their impressive compliance.

“I also plead that we continue to cooperate with the security agencies to avoid endangering our lives and that of our dear ones. I urge all citizens to be law-abiding and respect all delegated authorities deployed to help manage the crisis we are facing now.

“The reported skirmish that led to an avoidable death in Warri is regrettable. Every life is dear to us and we, therefore, urge the heads of all the security agencies to call their operatives to order and advise them to be civil when they engage any of us who may breach the lockdown order.

“I also remind us that we should continuously follow all safety procedures in our homes while the order persists and while we are at home, let us take steps to remain fit and healthy.”

vanguard

