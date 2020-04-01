Atiku Abubakar’s Son Shares His Coronavirus Experience. Speaks From Isolation (Video)
Atiku’s son, Mohammed Abubakar has shared his COVID-19 experience, days after testing positive.
His father, Atiku Abubakar shared the video on Twitter and wrote:
“My son, @Mo_Atiku shares his experience with #COVIDー19. Together, we can learn from his experience and work to defeat this pandemic for our common good.”
Watch the video
